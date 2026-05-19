Avalanche, Hurricanes look to keep rolling in conference finals

The top two teams in the regular season are 16-1 combined in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That’s the best record for two teams entering the conference finals in NHL history.

But now each powerhouse faces a compelling challenge -- the Avalanche against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final, the Hurricanes against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Avalanche finished first in the NHL in the regular season and went 8-1 in the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in the second. They’re in the conference final for the first time since 2022, when they went on to win the Stanley Cup.

They have two of the best players in the world in center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar, and they’re deep. Seventeen players have scored a goal in the playoffs even though they have played only nine games.

The Golden Knights present a big test, starting in Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). They won the Cup in 2023, and they’ve won more games (70) and more series (14) in the playoffs than any other team since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18. That includes a six-game win against the Avalanche in the second round in 2021.

Vegas has gone 15-4-1 since John Tortorella took over for Bruce Cassidy as coach March 29 -- finishing the regular season 7-0-1, then defeating the Utah Mammoth in six games in the first round and the Anaheim Ducks in six in the second. This is the Golden Knights’ fifth trip to the semifinal round in nine seasons.

Forward Mitch Marner leads the playoffs with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 12 games. Forward Pavel Dorofeyev leads the playoffs with nine goals, and forward Brett Howden is second with eight.

“I think it’ll be a good matchup,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “They’re a good team. I think they’ve played obviously really well since ‘Torts’ came in, and they’ve got a lot of depth.”

They’ve got their swagger back.

“I think we feel really good about ourselves,” Tortorella said. “I think it’s very important in playoffs. It’s not just the X’s and O’s and all. It’s how you feel and the confidence level you have. I think we’re in a good spot.”