‘Shadow Stars’ Dorofeyev, Nelson set to meet in Western Conference Final

Every team needs them, and fortunately for the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, they boast "Shadow Stars" with gleaming talents -- Pavel Dorofeyev for Vegas, and Brock Nelson for Colorado.

The Western Conference Final is set to begin at Ball Arena in Denver, a best-of-7 series to determine which team will move on to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

"Nelson is the 'Swiss Army Knife' of the Avalanche," TNT and MSG Networks play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert told me via email this week. "He takes important face-offs, kills penalties and, by the way, he scored 33 goals this season."

Dorofeyev has also emerged as a multiforce, having led the Golden Knights in goals -- 35 in 2024-25 and 37 this season to earn the nickname "Score-O-Feyev."

New York Rangers radio analyst Dave Starman, a former NHL scout and hockey coach, calls Nelson and Dorofeyev "difference-makers" in different ways.

"They epitomize the phrase, 'The best ability is reliability,'" Starman told me in an email. "In Nelson's case, he is a complete player who wins draws and defends with detail. On offense, Brock is a creative puck-mover who can score."

Or, as Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog put it, "Even if Brock is not on the score sheet, he's contributing with so many important plays all over the ice."

When Vegas defeated the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, it was Dorofeyev who delivered in Game 5, which was tied heading to overtime. With four minutes gone in the sudden-death period, Dorofeyev pursued Ducks defenseman John Carlson with one thing in mind.

"I was doing my job," Dorofeyev said. "And one of my jobs was to 'pick his pocket.''

He glided to the slot, where his wrist shot sailed past Lukas Dostal at 4:10 of overtime to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 victory and proved to be the turning point of the series.

As for Nelson, his perseverance and sheer determination helped make him a finalist this season for the Selke Trophy, awarded to the forward who best excels at the defensive aspects of the game.

"Nelson's style is reminiscent of (Hall of Famer) Bryan Trottier," Starman said. "Brock is hard to play against. What's more, he plays good minutes and on special teams with dependability."