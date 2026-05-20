Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Also known as "The Hockey Maven," he blends insight and wit for readers every Wednesday. With the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche starting the Western Conference Final on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC), here are two "Shadow Stars" -- Pavel Dorofeyev of the Golden Knights and Brock Nelson of the Avalanche -- and their potential impact on the series. They remind Fischler of Peter Stemkowski and Brian Conacher, who helped the Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup in 1967.
‘Shadow Stars’ Dorofeyev, Nelson set to meet in Western Conference Final
Golden Knights forward, Avalanche center reminiscent of Stemkowski, Conacher with Maple Leafs in 1967
© Getty Images
Every team needs them, and fortunately for the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche, they boast "Shadow Stars" with gleaming talents -- Pavel Dorofeyev for Vegas, and Brock Nelson for Colorado.
The Western Conference Final is set to begin at Ball Arena in Denver, a best-of-7 series to determine which team will move on to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.
"Nelson is the 'Swiss Army Knife' of the Avalanche," TNT and MSG Networks play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert told me via email this week. "He takes important face-offs, kills penalties and, by the way, he scored 33 goals this season."
Dorofeyev has also emerged as a multiforce, having led the Golden Knights in goals -- 35 in 2024-25 and 37 this season to earn the nickname "Score-O-Feyev."
New York Rangers radio analyst Dave Starman, a former NHL scout and hockey coach, calls Nelson and Dorofeyev "difference-makers" in different ways.
"They epitomize the phrase, 'The best ability is reliability,'" Starman told me in an email. "In Nelson's case, he is a complete player who wins draws and defends with detail. On offense, Brock is a creative puck-mover who can score."
Or, as Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog put it, "Even if Brock is not on the score sheet, he's contributing with so many important plays all over the ice."
When Vegas defeated the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, it was Dorofeyev who delivered in Game 5, which was tied heading to overtime. With four minutes gone in the sudden-death period, Dorofeyev pursued Ducks defenseman John Carlson with one thing in mind.
"I was doing my job," Dorofeyev said. "And one of my jobs was to 'pick his pocket.''
He glided to the slot, where his wrist shot sailed past Lukas Dostal at 4:10 of overtime to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 victory and proved to be the turning point of the series.
As for Nelson, his perseverance and sheer determination helped make him a finalist this season for the Selke Trophy, awarded to the forward who best excels at the defensive aspects of the game.
"Nelson's style is reminiscent of (Hall of Famer) Bryan Trottier," Starman said. "Brock is hard to play against. What's more, he plays good minutes and on special teams with dependability."
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Nelson averaged 19:39 of ice time during the regular season and could become the first player in Avalanche history to win the Selke after they allowed a League-low 197 goals. He averaged 1:51 of short-handed ice time for the NHL’s best penalty kill (84.6 percent).
"If we expect to win the Stanley Cup, it will be because of players like Brock Nelson," Landeskog said.
Similar words were spoken 59 years ago by Toronto Maple Leafs general manager George "Punch" Imlach about his two young foot soldiers, Peter Stemkowski and Brian Conacher. It was the spring of 1967 when the Maple Leafs were aiming for their fourth Stanley Cup championship in seven years.
"We didn't know what to expect from the kids." said Imlach, "but Brian scored two turning-point goals to help us beat Chicago in Game 6 of the 1967 semifinal series. And when we got to the Final against Montreal for the Cup, ‘Stemmer’ was terrific and a reason why we took the prize."
Stemkowski said, "This was a great thrill for me. Guys have played 20 years and never won it. I won it in my third year."
Conacher added, "This has to be the greatest thing to happen to any hockey player."
In just a few short weeks, it just may happen for one of the latter-day "Shadow Stars.”