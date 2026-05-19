Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Eastern Final preview

The Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes will meet in the Eastern Conference Final after following opposite paths through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hurricanes played the minimum number of games by sweeping the Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers to become the first team to start a postseason 8-0 since the NHL switched to the best-of-7 format for all four rounds in 1987. The Canadiens needed the maximum 14 games to get past the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres, including a 3-2 overtime win in Game 7 in Buffalo on Monday.

Carolina will provide another difficult challenge.

“They're a really good team,” Montreal forward Josh Anderson said. “They're fast, they're quick. They're going to be kind of like Buffalo; they like to move the puck, they like rush games. I'm sure we're going to watch some video in the next 24 hours and move on.”

The Hurricanes waited nine days after eliminating the Flyers with a 3-2 overtime victory on May 9 just to find out who they will play next. They expected whoever emerged from the Canadiens-Sabres series to be confident.

“They've gone through two rounds, too, so they're feeling good,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. “Everyone at this point is thinking of the end goal and what's in front of them, but the team that kind of sticks with the day-to-day (routine) and how you got there and not get ahead of yourselves and play to our identities is the team that probably will find a way to win.”

The Hurricanes have been propelled by the line of Taylor Hall (12 points; three goals, nine assists), Jackson Blake (11 points; four goals, seven assists,), Logan Stankoven (eight points; seven goals, one assist) and the goaltending of Frederik Andersen, who has yet to allow more than two goals in a game (8-0, 1.12 goals-against average, .950 save percentage, two shutouts).

The Canadiens have utilized a balanced offensive attack with six players with at least eight points -- defenseman Lane Hutson (14 points; two goals, 12 assists) and forwards Nick Suzuki (13 points; four goals, nine assists), Juraj Slafkovsky (nine points; four goals, five assists), Cole Caufield (nine points; four goals, five assists), Alex Newhook (nine points; seven goals, two assists) and Jake Evans (eight points; two goals, six assists).