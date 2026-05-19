Dobes embracing playing the villain in Canadiens’ run to East Final

The colorful Dobes is many things. A villain. A “goofy goalie,” as he referred to himself after Montreal’s 6-2 victory in Game 3. An emotional competitor who’s shed his share of tears behind his mask in these 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, both from adulation and frustration.

The one thing he’s not is boring.

And when the chips were down, when his team needed him the most, the rookie goalie was at his best in Game 7, stopping 37 Sabres shots before Alex Newhook scored the series winner at 11:22 of overtime.

This after he was almost pulled after allowing three goals on the first four shots he faced in Game 5. The decision by interim goalie coach Marco Marciano to keep him in ultimately proved to be the correct one when he stopped the remaining 32 shots he faced in Montreal’s 6-3 win.

He did get the hook in Game 6 after allowing six goals on 33 shots, part of Buffalo’s 8-3 victory at Bell Centre. In the process, there was plenty of speculation of how Dobes, who’d only had the No. 1 job since mid-January, would react to the pressure of a Game 7 after his game seemed to be developing some deep cracks.

In the end, his way of dealing with it was pure Dobes through and through.

“I was playing video games with the guys after Game 6,” he explained with a chuckle.

Then he went out in Game 7 and was a stud, making a couple of snow-angel stops that were reminiscent of Dominik Hasek, his fellow countryman from Czechia who regularly performed similar theatrics for the Sabres in this same building decades earlier.