New York City hockey fans take in electric Game 7

Canadiens, Sabres followers gather at local sports bar to watch winner-take-all matchup

Canadiens Fans Bar Watch Semis

© Chris Detwiler

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK – When Alex Newhook scored in overtime on Monday, The Canuck was so loud you could probably hear it all the way in Montreal.

The New York City-based sports bar, known for its Canadian (and hockey) flare, was packed to the brim for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, which ended in a 3-2 overtime win for the Canadiens.

Fans from across New York flocked to the lively bar to take in what was surely to be a classic winner-take-all matchup, and the game fully lived up to the hype.

“It’s just amazing,” said Canadiens fan Jean Francois, who is in town from Montreal on a work conference. “We want to go all the way.

“I have French Canadiens (sitting) here beside me and a lot of supporters, so it’s amazing.”

Fans crowded the bar early Monday, and by puck drop it was shoulder to shoulder across the entire establishment.

The energy was palpable as the game got underway, and after Phillip Danault opened the scoring in the first period, the enthusiasm boiled over into a strong “Ole! Ole! Ole!” chant.

Zachary Bolduc’s goal later in the period gave Montreal a 2-0 lead and once again sent the bar into a frenzy.

Fans were locked in the entire game, cheering on goalie Jakub Dobes after every big save and applauding at the big screen TVs at every breakaway opportunity and scrum.

A Sabres comeback in the second and third period added some intensity and tension, and the spattering of Buffalo fans who made their way out were enjoying the nailbiter.

“It’s absolutely electric, man,” said Connor, a Sabres fan who recently moved here, during the third period. “Very anxiety-inducing, but it’s been a hell of a hockey game.”

Connor, who is originally from Canada, said he was just looking casually for a bar to watch the game and stumbled upon The Canuck.

“I am Canadian,” he said. “So, I feel like my passport gets me in.”

As overtime got underway, there was a tense silence that overtook the bar. Many fans put their faces in their hands. Others took deep breaths to calm the nerves.

Then, at 11:22 of the extra period, Newhook scored and bedlam ensued.

Watch Canadiens fans at The Canuck react to Newhook's OT winner in Game 7

Anthony – who became a Canadiens fan after selecting the team in his office playoff pool – climbed up on his chair, took off his Habs jersey and started waving it around like a rally towel.

“We know it’s a cool atmosphere [here],” Anthony said. “It’s Game 7 for the Canadiens. … There was no other place that we wanted to be than here.”

Fans high-fived and hugged, as another “Ole! Ole! Ole!” chant started across the bar.

Another fan, Andrea, was at a loss for words trying to describe the atmosphere at The Canuck. To add to the excitement, she was celebrating her birthday on Monday.

“It’s a great way to celebrate,” Andrea said. “I haven’t done something like this in years.”

It was a night to remember for hockey fans who couldn’t make it to the game. And, hey, maybe they found the next best thing.

“I could’ve watched it at home, but this is way more fun,” Andrea said.

The Canadiens continue their Stanley Cup Playoff run in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS).

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