Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals predictions by NHL.com

Writers, editors make their picks for Hurricanes-Canadiens, Avalanche-Golden Knights

Stankoven Makar split for staff predix May 19 26

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes are the overwhelming favorites to reach the Stanley Cup Final, according to a panel of NHL.com writers and editors.

Fourteen of 15 staffers who made their picks predicted the Avalanche to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final, which begins with Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

In the Eastern Conference, which begins with Game 1 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), all but two staffers predicted the Hurricanes to defeat the Montreal Canadiens.

As for the first two rounds of the playoffs, senior writer Dan Rosen has the best record, going 11-1, including 4-0 in the second round.

Here are the staffers' picks for the conference finals:

Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Montreal Canadiens

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 4-0
Overall record: 7-5

Brian Compton, managing editor

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 1-3
Overall record: 5-7

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 8-4

Willliam Douglas, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 1-3
Overall record: 7-5

Tom Gulitti, senior writer

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 6-6

Pete Jensen, senior director, fantasy

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 7-5

Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 9-3

Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 7-5

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 6-6

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Montreal Canadiens

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Vegas Golden Knights

Second-round record: 1-3
Overall record: 5-7

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. TBD: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 6-6

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 4-0

Overall record: 11-1

David Satriano, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. whoever: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 2-2 
Overall record: 6-6

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 5-7

Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Eastern Conference Final

CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference Final

COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche

Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 8-4

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