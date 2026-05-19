The Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes are the overwhelming favorites to reach the Stanley Cup Final, according to a panel of NHL.com writers and editors.
Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals predictions by NHL.com
Writers, editors make their picks for Hurricanes-Canadiens, Avalanche-Golden Knights
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Fourteen of 15 staffers who made their picks predicted the Avalanche to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final, which begins with Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
In the Eastern Conference, which begins with Game 1 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), all but two staffers predicted the Hurricanes to defeat the Montreal Canadiens.
As for the first two rounds of the playoffs, senior writer Dan Rosen has the best record, going 11-1, including 4-0 in the second round.
Here are the staffers' picks for the conference finals:
Amalie Benjamin, senior writer
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Montreal Canadiens
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 4-0
Overall record: 7-5
Brian Compton, managing editor
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 1-3
Overall record: 5-7
Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 8-4
Willliam Douglas, staff writer
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 1-3
Overall record: 7-5
Tom Gulitti, senior writer
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 6-6
Pete Jensen, senior director, fantasy
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 7-5
Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 9-3
Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 7-5
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Tracey Myers, staff writer
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 6-6
Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Montreal Canadiens
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Vegas Golden Knights
Second-round record: 1-3
Overall record: 5-7
Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. TBD: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 6-6
Dan Rosen, senior writer
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 4-0
Overall record: 11-1
David Satriano, staff writer
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. whoever: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 6-6
Derek Van Diest, staff writer
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 2-2
Overall record: 5-7
Mike Zeisberger, staff writer
Eastern Conference Final
CAR vs. MTL: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference Final
COL vs. VGK: Colorado Avalanche
Second-round record: 3-1
Overall record: 8-4