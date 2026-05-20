Bednar, Tortorella meet again in Western Conference Final

Bednar said Tortorella’s strength as a coach is communicating what he needs from each player, or a group of players, and then pushing people out of their comfort zones.
“Like, that’s what he does,” Bednar said. “So, like, they’re playing a similar style. It may be the exact same style as with Bruce, and obviously Bruce got the most out of that team too. They won in 2023. I see this as a little bit maybe of a veteran group that was pretty comfortable through the course of the season, and then they add the coach that’s going to push them out of that comfort zone.
“It’s also timing. Like, veteran team, guys that have won, not in a panic, in the playoffs, wherever we seed, we seed, and then, like, dialing it up at the right time too. … This is who Vegas is. This is a very dangerous, very good hockey team.”
Vegas will be the biggest test Colorado has faced, and vice versa. The Avalanche are 8-1 in the playoffs after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and eliminating the Minnesota Wild in five games in the second.
Tortorella said they have been the best team in the NHL “by far.”
“We know what we’re up against,” he said. “We respect them. But we’re going to play. We’ll be there tomorrow night to play. We’ll be prepared, they’ll be prepared, and we’ll see where it all goes.”