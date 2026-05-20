Bednar, Tortorella meet again in Western Conference Final

The story goes back to 2015-16. Bednar was coaching Lake Erie, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tortorella was in his first season behind the Columbus bench.

Bednar was in his 14th season in the minor leagues and hadn’t worked in the NHL yet at that point. Tortorella was already a legend who had won the Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004 and taken the New York Rangers to the Eastern Conference Final in 2012.

“It’s a busy schedule, obviously, so not like I saw a ton of Torts,” Bednar said. “But I did get to know him a little bit personally and professionally. Like, I don’t know. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what I learned from him specifically, but I’ve watched him go about his business. I’ve talked to his assistant coaches quite a bit, and the accountability that he demands within his team is something that we talked about quite a bit.”

While Columbus missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs that season, Lake Erie won the Calder Cup. Tortorella said he knew then about Bednar’s potential from talking to people in the organization and watching what he did with the players.

“I talked to him at the end of the year, I believe it was, because I was filling out a coaching staff,” Tortorella said. “There was no sense in me talking to him, because we knew where he was going to go.”