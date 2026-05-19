Olczyk of TNT talks Eastern Conference Final on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Olczyk, who recorded the episode with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke on Tuesday, said the easy call to make now is to favor the Hurricanes being that they're obviously the more well-rested team, that they will be able to control the game from the start.

"But it could go the other way where maybe Carolina comes out and they just let it all hang out early and then what do they have as the game goes on?" Olczyk said. "Maybe it's one of those types of games where Montreal can hang around and give themselves a chance. I think for the Hurricanes that they'd probably like to get a real early lead there in the first period and maybe take the will out of the Canadiens.

"And then for the Canadiens, I think it would be, 'Let's be even after one and let's give ourselves a chance because we are probably on fumes.' I'm not really sure what to expect in the first game."

As uncertain as he is about Game 1, Olczyk said this definitively:

"Montreal is going to be up against it against Carolina, there is no doubt about it. (The Hurricanes) are relentless. (The Canadiens) have not faced a team like this so far in the playoffs that have the ability to be able to defend and also skate and pressure the puck."

Olczyk added that there are no excuses this year for the Hurricanes to not reach the Stanley Cup Final after losing in the Eastern Conference Final three times under coach Rod Brind'Amour since 2019.

Similarly, he said the Colorado Avalanche should be expected to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final, which starts at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

However, Olczyk said he doesn't believe that should be a forgone conclusion.

"I think it is a long series," he said. "I've heard people say Colorado in five. I've heard some people say it might be a sweep, which I don't see. I think it's a (heck) of a matchup. I would be shocked if it goes anything less than six."

He gives the Golden Knights a chance because of their ability to check and defend.

"Vegas, they've been there, they've got an air about them, they've got a swagger about them," Olczyk said. "They're going to give Colorado everything that they want. But they've got to check. They've got to be able to check and play that type of game. It should be a great series."