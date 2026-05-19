Olczyk of TNT talks Eastern Conference Final on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Western Final, Canadiens' Newhook grabbing playoff spotlight, Oilers coaching search also discussed

Dobes Stankoven

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Carolina Hurricanes will have been off for 11 full days and the Montreal Canadiens will be technically less than 72 hours removed from an emotional Game 7 overtime win. 

What does that mean when they get back on the ice to play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC)?

Eddie Olczyk, who will be broadcasting the game for TNT in the United States, is as curious as anyone.

"I'm really interested in Game 1 to see how both teams respond considering what they've just came off of," Olczyk said on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Olczyk, who recorded the episode with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke on Tuesday, said the easy call to make now is to favor the Hurricanes being that they're obviously the more well-rested team, that they will be able to control the game from the start.

"But it could go the other way where maybe Carolina comes out and they just let it all hang out early and then what do they have as the game goes on?" Olczyk said. "Maybe it's one of those types of games where Montreal can hang around and give themselves a chance. I think for the Hurricanes that they'd probably like to get a real early lead there in the first period and maybe take the will out of the Canadiens.

"And then for the Canadiens, I think it would be, 'Let's be even after one and let's give ourselves a chance because we are probably on fumes.' I'm not really sure what to expect in the first game."

As uncertain as he is about Game 1, Olczyk said this definitively:

"Montreal is going to be up against it against Carolina, there is no doubt about it. (The Hurricanes) are relentless. (The Canadiens) have not faced a team like this so far in the playoffs that have the ability to be able to defend and also skate and pressure the puck."

Olczyk added that there are no excuses this year for the Hurricanes to not reach the Stanley Cup Final after losing in the Eastern Conference Final three times under coach Rod Brind'Amour since 2019.

Similarly, he said the Colorado Avalanche should be expected to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final, which starts at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

However, Olczyk said he doesn't believe that should be a forgone conclusion.

"I think it is a long series," he said. "I've heard people say Colorado in five. I've heard some people say it might be a sweep, which I don't see. I think it's a (heck) of a matchup. I would be shocked if it goes anything less than six."

He gives the Golden Knights a chance because of their ability to check and defend.

"Vegas, they've been there, they've got an air about them, they've got a swagger about them," Olczyk said. "They're going to give Colorado everything that they want. But they've got to check. They've got to be able to check and play that type of game. It should be a great series."

Olczyk also said Vegas goalie Carter Hart can be a difference maker. 

He said Hart has flown under the radar in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when compared to the other goalies still playing: Carolina's Frederik Andersen, Montreal's Jakub Dobes, and Colorado's pair of Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood.

"He has solidified that position," Olczyk said. "Did it cost Bruce Cassidy his gig (as Golden Knights coach) with the goaltending being what it was without Carter Hart? Yeah, I think it had a lot to do with it."

In addition to talking about the conference finals with Olczyk, Rosen and Roarke discussed Montreal's Game 7 win in Buffalo on Monday, Canadiens forward Alex Newhook taking center stage during the postseason and why the Hurricanes are different this year. 

Toward the end of the episode, after the interview with Olczyk, they discussed who would be the right fit to coach the Edmonton Oilers.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Latest News

MacKinnon, Avalanche prepared for long series against Golden Knights in West Final

2006 Hurricanes like current team's Stanley Cup chances entering Eastern Final

Makar misses Avalanche practice, status unclear for Game 1 of West Final

Sabres 'instilled a lot of confidence' by ending playoff drought this season

New film tracks McKenna's journey to become projected No. 1 pick in NHL Draft

Foote fired as Canucks coach, no replacement named

Timmins rekindles 'love for the sport again' playing in Australia

Dobes embracing playing the villain in Canadiens’ run to East Final

NHL EDGE stats: Avalanche-Golden Knights series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conn Smythe Trophy candidates at midway point of playoffs discussed by NHL.com

NHL EDGE stats for Hurricanes-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

New York City hockey fans take in electric Game 7

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Eastern Final preview

Sabres lose East 2nd Round to Canadiens, home struggles among factors

Newhook continues to shine ‘on the biggest stage’ with Canadiens 

Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals predictions by NHL.com

Avalanche, Hurricanes look to keep rolling in conference finals

Brind'Amour's NHL roots first sprouted in Montreal at 1988 Draft