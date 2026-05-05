NHL EDGE stats: Sabres-Canadiens series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

3. Defenseman depth

In terms of points by defensemen in the regular season, Montreal (213) and Buffalo (212) ranked second and third in the NHL behind only the Colorado Avalanche (233). Dahlin, who’s the Sabres captain, combined for three points (one goal, two assists) over the final two games against the Bruins in the first round to help Buffalo win its first playoff series since 2007. Lane Hutson, who’s only 22 years old, scored the Game 3 overtime goal for Montreal against Tampa Bay and now has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in his first 12 career postseason games.

Dahlin and Hutson are integral parts of not only their teams’ defensive efforts but also their first power-play units, each of which needs improvement. The Canadiens went 1-for-17 on the power play over the final five games against the Lightning, while the Sabres had the worst power play in the first round (4.2; 1-for-24).

One potential X-factor on both ends of the ice is Montreal defenseman Noah Dobson, who saw his first action of this postseason in Game 7 after missing the start of the series because of injury. Dobson did not have a point in Game 7 but had five shot attempts and an average shot speed of 75.56 mph (eighth in entire NHL this postseason). Hutson ranked third among defensemen in high-danger shots on goal during the regular season, while Dahlin was tied for sixth (18) in that category. Dobson also ranked highly among defensemen in high-danger shots on goal (14; 95th percentile) during the regular season.

But even with Dobson back, the Sabres have the deeper team on paper and have the most wins in the NHL since Dec. 9 (43; regular season and playoffs combined). Buffalo is the only team in the NHL that had 10 players with at least 40 points during the regular season, including three defensemen (Dahlin: 74; Bowen Byram: 42; Mattias Samuelsson: 41). The Sabres are also the only team with four defensemen having at least four points this postseason (Byram: five; Dahlin: four; Owen Power: four).