Dahlin loving playoff hockey in Buffalo after long wait

BUFFALO -- The things Rasmus Dahlin has dreamed about since arriving as a fresh-faced, soft-spoken future of the franchise in 2018 are finally happening.

The Buffalo Sabres defenseman couldn’t be happier.

For his first seven seasons, Dahlin, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has been done with hockey by this time of the year, thinking about an offseason back in his native Sweden. He has watched teammates and friends leave, each tired of the losing, looking for greener pastures and the promise of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey.

Dahlin persevered. He said he believed. More importantly, he acted like he believed.

Finally, playoff hockey has arrived in this city.

The Sabres are in the Eastern Conference Second Round, having dispatched the Boston Bruins in six games last week. Now, they face the Montreal Canadiens in a best-of-7 series that starts with Game 1 at KeyBank Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Playing meaningful games in May, Dahlin says, is worth all the disappointment, all the pain, each of the 586 regular-season games before qualifying to be part of a 16-team chase for a trophy that has been at the forefront of his life since he was a young boy.

“Every shift matters (in the playoffs),” Dahlin said Monday, a little more than 12 hours after learning Montreal would be the next opponent. “It's a mix of everything, honestly, but I think to play games that really matters, that's the best part about it.”

It was still new for Dahlin for much of the first-round series, he said. Sure, the hockey was faster, more physical. The crowds were larger, louder. The stakes numbingly huge.

Yet, he was unfazed. He played the same steady game that has defined his tenure here. He played a team-high 24:11 per game in the first round. He had a goal, three assists, 21 shots on goal and was plus-3.

“He's always pretty calm but he's a competitor, too, so I think with these meaningful games he was obviously cranking it up and playing his best hockey,” Sabres forward Ryan McLeod said. “’Ras’ is just doing his thing and leading our ship.”