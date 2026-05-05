Hutson unfazed, rising to occasion for Canadiens ahead of Eastern 2nd Round

Martin St. Louis was known for doing the same. The Canadiens coach was a Lightning legend in his nearly 13 seasons with Tampa Bay from 2000-14, including helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2004. During his time with the team, he won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player (2003-04), the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player in the NHL, as voted on by members of the NHLPA (2003-04), and the Art Ross Trophy as the scoring champion twice (2003-04, 2012-13).

With that resume, the 50-year-old was himself a difference-maker in his playing days. As such, what does he see that makes Hutson be one?

“I don’t know if there’s one thing,” St. Louis said. “I feel like he’s got such a high, high compete level and high, high intelligence.

“If something happens to him, like once, he learns from it quick and it doesn’t happen again. So, to me, he’s been a big part of our success. But, overall, I would say the thing that impresses me the most is his compete.”

The Lightning tried to play off that. They tried to grind him down, tried to crush him at every opportunity, tried to get in his way and in his face whenever they could to frustrate him. Didn't happen.

In the process, he showed an uncanny ability, like many of the elite defensemen do, to roll off the type of crushing hits forecheckers were consistently attempting to lay on him.

He's only 5-foot-9, 162 pounds, a skinny kid that you’d expect would be beaten and battered by opponents who are trying to target him. Yet somehow, someway, he manages to bounce off checks, slide off them, if not avoid them, yet another example of the vision and intelligence he has on the ice.

“Hey, I get hit, I get hit a lot,” he said. “You’ve just got to see the whole ice and know where everyone is, what’s going on, and calculate what plays there are to be made off of that.”

The Sabres, like the Lightning, are going to try to test him. Over and over again. Whether it affects him, well, easier said than done, as Buffalo captain Rasmus Dahlin well knows.

“It’s awesome to see,” Dahlin said of Hutson’s growth as a player. “He can play good hockey on both ends. He’s a small guy but he’s found a way to have good numbers or whatever it is.

“And then, offensively, he can create from nothing, which is pretty cool to see. And I’ve seen lately that he has a good shot too.”