Brind'Amour's NHL roots first sprouted in Montreal at 1988 Draft

Fifteen months ago, Brind’Amour shuffled out of the Hurricanes’ Bell Centre dressing room following a practice the day before a game -- a 4-0 loss to Montreal, as it turned out -- and happily discussed his affection for one of the world’s great hockey cities. He was five days beyond arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, apologizing for his late arrival following a date with an ice pack in his team’s training room.

Brind’Amour played like a destroyer during his Hall of Fame-bound career; now he was moving a bit like a battleship gingerly heading to dry dock for a few repairs.

"I don't know, I'm just getting old," he said with a tight grin, uncertain how he'd injured the joint. "A little meniscus. It is what it is. That was my first time on the ice since the operation. It wasn't great, but I'm just standing out there, it's not like I'm skating. That's the one thing about being a coach, you don't really have to do anything on the ice."

From memory, Brind’Amour did a quick inventory of his surgeries, not that it was a definitive list.