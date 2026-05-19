Brind'Amour's NHL roots first sprouted in Montreal at 1988 Draft

In 20 NHL seasons from 1989-2010 for the Blues, Philadelphia Flyers and finally the Hurricanes, the rugged two-way center had 1,184 points (452 goals, 732 assists), with another 111 (51 goals, 60 assists) coming in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He captained the Hurricanes to their 2006 Stanley Cup win and twice, in consecutive years, won the Selke Trophy voted as the NHL's best defensive forward (2006, 2007).
With the Hurricanes, he enjoyed good success against the Canadiens, with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 38 regular-season games and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 12 playoff games.
Brind'Amour played 13 regular-season games at the Forum before its 1996 closing, 25 more at Molson/Bell Centre. He skated six games against Montreal in both the 2002 and 2006 playoffs and had six points (four goals, two assists) in the 2006 Eastern Conference First Round win that set the Hurricanes toward their Stanley Cup victory.
His first of three career hat tricks should have come on Forum ice for the Blues on Nov. 6, 1989, but to suggest he has lost sleep over the one that got away the first time he played in this city, the 14th of his 1,484 regular-season games, might be to exaggerate.