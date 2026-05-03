Samuelsson's 'big strides' key to Sabres' playoff success

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Kjell Samuelsson stepped away from the game after the 1998-99 season with the Lightning. Mattias was born one year later, on March 14, 2000. But even though Mattias never frequented NHL dressing rooms when his father was playing, he had plenty of access as Kjell became a longtime assistant coach with the Philadelphia and Adirondack Phantoms of the American Hockey League, before becoming a development coach with the Flyers.

And so there are ways in which his father’s career – his father’s experiences, to be exact – continue to impact the way that he plays the game, the way in which he has handled what has been dealt to him, the way in which he has reacted to it.

It has been especially crucial for Mattias Samuelsson when he has faced injuries.

“He’s been huge my whole life, obviously, but he was banged up a little bit during his career and it’s hard to take advice in those situations from someone that hasn’t been through it, like a doctor or whatever, so it’s just nice,” Samuelsson said. “And he’s my dad, so it’s comforting, but just someone that’s also been through the grind or been in the dark days of being hurt for weeks on end.”

It’s that prism, that understanding of what it’s truly like, that has been such a salve.

He gets it.

“When he got frustrated – I won’t say this as an excuse – but you’re coming back (from injury) and when you’re playing for a good team, coming back, they can hide you and they can monitor your ice time and all that, kind of ease your way,” Kjell Samuelsson said. “But when you’re playing for a below average team like he did for the last few years, they’d throw him back in there and you’re not up to par, and you try to get up to the tempo.”

He added, “You’re almost put out to be criticized. I don’t say that as an excuse. That’s happened to everybody.”

And Samuelsson was criticized. He found himself under fire from the Sabres fan base, a base that was losing patience with a team that it felt wasn’t making progress, wasn’t finding a way out of the wilderness it had inhabited for so long.

“I just said, you’ve got to be simple and you’ve got to play a simple game, play defense, and first pass out and don’t do anything extra,” Kjell Samuelsson said. “Then, when you feel comfortable, you add on, and you hang onto the puck and more. So it’s about building up your game. That’s easier said than done though.”