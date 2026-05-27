How Golden Knights reached Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Final for the third time since joining the NHL in 2017 after a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday to sweep the best-of-7 series.

Vegas will face either the Carolina Hurricanes or Montreal Canadiens in the Cup Final. Carolina has a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final entering Game 4 at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).

As usual, the Golden Knights travelled a hard road to the brink of a championship.

There were legitimate questions about whether this was a team that should be harboring Stanley Cup aspirations.

After all, they had taken up residence in the bottom half of the West bracket for most of the season, flirting with being left out more than keeping company with the elites. It wasn’t until the final two weeks of the regular season, after John Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy as coach, that Vegas showed its true pedigree.

Tortorella was hired March 29 and delivered on his mandate to save the season. He inherited a team that had one regulation win in eight games (1-5-2) and was three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card in the West.

In the final eight games of the regular season, Tortorella led the Golden Knights to a 7-0-1 record, allowing them to leapfrog he Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks for first place in the Pacific Division.

Center Jack Eichel had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and captain Mark Stone had nine points (five goals, four assists), and each was plus-11 during that span. Goalie Carter Hart, signed as an in-season free agent, returned from injury April 2 and went 6-0-0, stopping 133 of 143 shots (.930 save percentage).

Vegas carried the momentum into the postseason, eliminating the Utah Mammoth and the Ducks in the first two rounds, each in six games, to reach the conference final for the fifth time.

It swept Colorado, which won the Presidents’ Trophy and finished 26 points ahead of the Golden Knights. They held the high-flying Avalanche, who did not lose three straight games in regulation during the regular season, to seven goals in four games.

Here are some of the highlights for the Golden Knights on the road to the Stanley Cup Final:

BEST MOMENT: The Golden Knights fell behind 3-0 against the desperate Avalanche in Game 3 of the conference final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Colorado had shown its Presidents’ Trophy pedigree and its intent to make this a series. But Vegas scored the next five goals and secured another comeback win against a team that was impossible to rally against during the regular season. It was a stunning statement that put the home crowd in a frenzy.