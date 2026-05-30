Hertl of Golden Knights savors finally returning to Stanley Cup Final

Golden Knights coach John Tortorella understands the difficulty of making it back to the Cup Final. He lifted the Stanley Cup in 2004 with the Tampa Bay Lightning but hasn't been back to the Final until now. Vegas is the fifth team he has coached since then.

"It's one of the hardest things to do to get back," Tortorella said. "Some great players and some of the best coaches in our game haven't got there. That spells it all for you right there. When you're in it, make sure you're in it because you may never get back here."

San Jose sent Hertl to Vegas prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, 2024, in a deal that few saw coming. He complimented Vegas’ winning pedigree for making it an attractive destination; it was something he witnessed firsthand in 2018 when his Sharks were eliminated by the Golden Knights in six games in the second round, and in 2019 when San Jose defeated them in seven games in the first round.

Hertl, who was in his 11th season with the Sharks, had to waive his no-move clause to be traded. At the time, San Jose had missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for four straight seasons.

"They've been dominating since Day 1 every year in the playoffs," Hertl said of the Golden Knights, who entered the NHL in 2017-18 and are making their third Final appearance in nine seasons, having won the Cup in 2023. "You never have guarantees of how far you will go and if you win it, but the talk was, 'This is the chance.' Obviously, nobody can guarantee you will win it."