Hurricanes' drive to Cup Final paved by buying in to Brind'Amour's system

And though it’s a system that results in eye-popping defensive and goaltending numbers -- the Hurricanes held the Montreal Canadiens to just five goals and 67 shots on goal in the final four games of the Eastern Conference Final -- it’s not just the Carolina defenseman making it happen.

“It starts with the forwards,” defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said during the Eastern Conference Final. “You see the extended shifts they have. Their (Canadiens) D are trying to do everything they can to break the puck out, and you know it’s continually just turnover after turnover, and it’s a momentum builder.

“You see each (line) just setting up the next line, going out and doing more of the same. It’s kind of just sticking a fork in them in a sense that you just keep doing the same thing over and over again.”

A perfect snapshot of the what the Hurricanes do came in the third period of their 4-0 win in Game 4 of the Conference Final on Wednesday in Montreal.

Already leading 3-0, the Hurricanes got the puck into the Canadiens zone and kept in there for 1:34, winning seven puck battles, never allowing Montreal to touch the puck, let alone get in out of the zone.

They didn’t get a goal, but exerted their dominance nonetheless.

Gostisbehere displayed another key to the system, sacrificing his body to block a shot by Lane Hutson in the first period of Game 4. He not only blocked the shot, the puck went back the other way off of the defenseman’s leg and started a 2-on-1 the that resulted in a Carolina goal.

Another example of every player on the ice, every player in the lineup, doing what is necessary to win.

“We’re all pulling on the same side of the rope, we’re all the same players in a sense that we’re going to do whatever we have to do to win,” Gostisbehere said. “You look at (center Sebastian Aho), you look at the skill guys, they’re blocking shots, too.”

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Though Brind’Amour is the evil genius behind the system, the message to play that way, the only way to play in Carolina, is reinforced by captain Jordan Staal and the leaders on the roster, like Aho and defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

“It only works if the guys in the room are going to push the message that the coaches are pushing,” Brind’Amour said. “If the leaders are saying maybe there's a better way or a different way, then everything's going to go sideways.

“So that's every day that I've been here, never had that issue, you know? Our leadership group is like, ‘This is how we do it,’ and nothing that you know coming from me. I laid it out, but they have to buy into it.”

Take Seth Jarvis for example. The 24-year-old plays on the Hurricanes’ top line with center Aho, who is nicknamed 'Fish,' and Andrei Svechnikov, but that hasn’t always been the case. Selected by Carolina with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Jarvis played the 2020-21 season with Chicago of the American Hockey League and Portland of the Western Hockey League.

When he joined Carolina for the start of the following season, he said it didn’t take him long to assimilate into the system, because he had no other choice.

“Roddy proved or showed me that if I wanted to stay on the team, stay in the lineup, that I had to kind of adapt that way pretty quickly,” Jarvis said. “And it wasn't like I started on the first line and all this stuff, I started on the fourth line, and kind of in that role you forecheck hard and you hound pucks, and you create your offense from there.

"So starting that early in my career, I think helped a lot, just getting used to being hound on pucks and making their defense uncomfortable.”