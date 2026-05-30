How Eastern Conference champion Carolina Hurricanes were built

The Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006 with a 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Friday.

The Hurricanes will seek to win their second championship and first since they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in 2006, when current coach Rod Brind'Amour was captain.

Two players have won the Stanley Cup previously: captain Jordan Staal with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, and forward William Carrier with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Of the 21 players to play at least one postseason game, eight were signed in free agency, seven were acquired via trade and six were selected by Carolina in the NHL Draft.

Here's how the roster of this Stanley Cup finalist was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Sebastian Aho, C: Selected in the second round (No. 35) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Aho led the Hurricanes with 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 79 regular-season games and has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 13 playoff games. He has been an alternate captain since the 2021-22 season and is third in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history with 711 points (310 goals, 401 assists) in 756 regular-season games.

Jackson Blake, RW: Selected in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Blake had an NHL career-high 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) in 81 regular-season games and has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 13 playoff games.