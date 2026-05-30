Golden Knights to ‘lean on’ deep Stanley Cup Final experience

Theodore’s pairing with McNabb gave Golden Knights coach John Tortorella a reliable duo he could count on to lead.
“Steady, good positioning,” Tortorella said. “Can get us out of our end zone and play against top lines.”
Theodore said the reality of being in the Cup Final again won’t hit until Tuesday’s pregame.
“It'll definitely start when we get in there, probably on gameday,” Theodore said. “Being there before, there's a lot of media and a lot of buildup to it going into it.”
While the mental part of playing in the Stanley Cup Final is one thing to anticipate, Vegas took its time on the ice on Friday and Saturday to be ready physically after taking two days off following a sweep of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final on May 26.
The Golden Knights ramped up over the last two days of practice, concluding their skate on Saturday in a simulated game environment.
“The second part of the practice was important just to get some bodies around them instead of running drills,” Tortorella said. “I just wanted to get some sort of game situation again. It's been a few days off here, so I thought it would be productive.”