Golden Knights to ‘lean on’ deep Stanley Cup Final experience

Only four players remain from that original team that shocked everyone with a run to the Cup Final in 2018: William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, Shea Theodore, and Reilly Smith.

“It feels like just yesterday was the first year we were doing this,” McNabb said on Saturday. “It's been an awesome ride. Very fortunate I've been here for this long and have another opportunity to try and win.”

Additionally, the four -- along with seven others from the 2023 Stanley Cup winning team -- are assisting their teammates with the nuances of being in the Final, including many extra responsibilities and distractions.

“There are lots of guys who've been here when we won and guys who have gone all the way prior,” McNabb said. “They probably just lean on the guys who've been through it. At the end of the day, it's a hockey game. It's just ramped up to level 10 when you see.”