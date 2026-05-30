How Hurricanes reached Stanley Cup Final

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006, when they won the Cup for the only time in their history.

The Hurricanes advanced to the Final with a 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday.

Carolina will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. Vegas swept the best-of-7 Western Conference Final with a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes exorcised their Conference Final demons against the Canadiens; this was the fourth time they got to this point since 2019, losing each time -- including last season, when they lost in five games to the eventual Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Carolina was once again one of the top teams in the East, and finished first in the Metropolitan Division for the third time in five seasons. It won its division three straight seasons from 2020-23 (it was in the Central Division in 2020-21, which was shortened to 56 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Hurricanes made quick work of their first two Stanley Cup Playoff opponents, too, eliminating the Ottawa Senators in four games in the Eastern Conference First Round and the Philadelphia Flyers in four games in the second round. They probably had more off days than they would have liked, but it allowed them to stay fresh and rested for the Conference Final.

Outside of a rough Game 1 in the conference final, Carolina was strong, smothering on defense and finding the right amount of offense to dispatch Montreal.

Here are some of the highlights for the Hurricanes on the road to the Stanley Cup Final.

BEST MOMENT: We’ll go with Game 4 of the Conference Final with this one. After two tight games decided in overtime, it looked like this was going to be a tussle of a series. But Carolina put an end to that speculation with a convincing 4-0 win in Game 4 in Montreal on Wednesday. The tide had turned and the Hurricanes defense was stifling the Canadiens, who couldn’t find an answer. It was a statement game for Carolina, and the beginning of the end for Montreal.