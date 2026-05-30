Storylines heading into 2026 Stanley Cup Final between Hurricanes, Golden Knights

2. All these years later, it's still Brind'Amour's team

From captain to coach, Rod Brind'Amour has played a role in all 174 games the Hurricanes have played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since arriving in North Carolina via a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 23, 2000.

He can become the seventh person in NHL history, and the first since Toe Blake with the Montreal Canadiens in 1956, to win the Stanley Cup with the same franchise as a player and a coach.

Blake won the Cup with the Canadiens twice as a player and eight times as a coach. Frank Boucher and Lester Patrick each did it with the New York Rangers, Hap Day and Joe Primeau with the Maple Leafs, and Cooney Weiland with the Boston Bruins.

Brind'Amour is the seventh person in NHL history, and first in the modern-era, to reach the Stanley Cup Final with the same franchise as a captain and head coach, joining Sid Abel (Detroit Red Wings), Blake (Canadiens), Dit Clapper (Bruins), Day (Maple Leafs), Milt Schmidt (Bruins) and Weiland (Bruins).

The only time the Hurricanes have been in the playoffs without Brind'Amour serving as a player or coach was in 1999, when they lost in six games to the Bruins.

Brind'Amour played in 72 playoff games, including 12 in the Stanley Cup Final (five in 2002 and seven in 2006), with the Hurricanes before retiring after the 2009-10 season. He was the captain when they won the Stanley Cup in 2006. Carolina went 39-33 with him on the ice.

Carolina did not make the playoffs from 2010-18. Brind'Amour took over as coach in 2018-19 and they haven't missed since. They are 59-43 in 102 playoff games under Brind'Amour, including 12-1 this year.

3. Tortorella's 22-year journey

John Tortorella was working for ESPN on March 28. The next day, he was in Las Vegas coaching the Golden Knights, replacing Bruce Cassidy, who won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023.

There was hope in Vegas that the coaching change would work, but at the time, there was no way Tortorella was thinking that in a little over two months he'd be preparing his team for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, a chance for him to do something he hadn't done in 22 years.

Tortorella won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004, when they defeated the Calgary Flames in a seven-game series.