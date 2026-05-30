Stanley Cup Final, Conn Smythe predictions for Hurricanes-Golden Knights by NHL.com

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 7-7

PICK: Hurricanes in 6

WHY: I didn’t see the Hurricanes in person much this postseason but whether I was in the building or watching from afar, I’m impressed by how dominant this team is. I mean, the postseason record speaks for itself. The Hurricanes have lost one game. One. Sure, there were a lot of tight games, but they’ve proven that’s their forte. The Hurricanes made a big statement with their performance in the Eastern Conference Final, an Achilles heel for them in recent seasons. They’re great defensively. Andersen has been amazing in net. Their offense is heating up at the right time. It’s all coming up Hurricanes as far as I’m concerned.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 6-8

PICK: Hurricanes in 6

WHY: First of all, let’s go on record that I was the only person in this exercise to pick the Golden Knights to defeat the Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. So there’s that. However, I also picked the Canadiens to top the Hurricanes in the East Final and somehow picked Philadelphia to beat Carolina in the second round. So there’s that. But after seeing the Hurricanes in person in Montreal for Games 3 and 4 I’m not only convinced they are the better of the two teams remaining, I’m also convinced this is their year. They are healthy, focused and -- to use a sports cliche -- all pulling on the same rope. They are a machine and though Vegas may get one or two wins, the Cup will be back in Carolina for the first time in 20 years.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Taylor Hall, Hurricanes

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Conference Final record: 1-1

Overall record: 7-7

PICK: Hurricanes in 7

WHY: It’s been 20 years since the Hurricanes have been in the final, since they won the Cup in 2006. There has been a lot of heartbreak in the interim, including four losses in the Eastern Conference Final. This is a team that is battle-tested by the failures of the past and fresh after taking 13 games to advance through three rounds. A team doesn’t win 12 of 13 games in a postseason run without being complete and that is what these Hurricanes are. Yes, the Golden Knights are a very good team. Go ask the Avalanche, swept in the previous round. But the Hurricanes are better. Carolina has rarely had to rely on Andersen, but he has been rock solid when called upon. He allowed five goals in the final four games against Montreal in the conference final after allowing five in Game 1. Their defensive game is completely suffocating and they are better offensively than they have ever been in this eight-year chase. Each of their four lines is a threat to score, as the Canadiens learned quickly. It is a recipe to quench a thirst that has grown across a two-decade drought.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 12-2

PICK: Golden Knights in 7

WHY: I’m righting a wrong with my pick. Let’s go back to the start of the regular season when we did our season predictions. I picked the Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. I wasn’t dissuaded from that by their struggles in the regular season. Again, at the start of the playoffs I picked Vegas to win the Stanley Cup and Eichel to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. So, of course, I picked them to beat the Utah Mammoth in the first round and the Anaheim Ducks in the second round. But then I was so impressed by what I saw from the Colorado Avalanche that I thought for sure Vegas wouldn’t be able to handle their speed and I went away from the Golden Knights, instead picking the Avalanche to win the Western Conference Final. Well, we know how wrong I was. So I’m back on the Vegas bandwagon for the Stanley Cup Final. I’m obviously incredibly impressed by what I’ve seen from the Hurricanes. How can you not be? They looked like world beaters against the Canadiens once they got their footing after the first period in Game 1. But the Golden Knights were my pick all along until I myself stumbled last round. So Vegas will find a way through the neutral zone and to score just enough goals to bring the Stanley Cup back to the Strip this year. If I’m right, we can all forget about how wrong I was last round.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Jack Eichel, Golden Knights

David Satriano, staff writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 7-7

PICK: Hurricanes in 6

WHY: I picked the Golden Knights to defeat the Hurricanes in the Cup Final for our preseason picks, and also had Marner as the Conn Smythe winner. While both of those things can still happen, I’m going with the Hurricanes. They won 12 of 13 games to get to this point, and have had excellent goaltending from Andersen. Their top line has yet to hit its stride, which is scary to think about. They’ve gotten so close over the past eight seasons and now that they’re finally in the Cup Final, I expect them to get the job done and coach Rod Brind’Amour will be lifting the Cup again 20 years after he did so as Carolina's captain in 2006.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Conference Final record: 1-1

Overall record: 6-8

PICK: Golden Knights in 6

WHY: Sometimes everything comes together for a team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Vegas has found its stride. The coaching change with John Tortorella replacing Bruce Cassidy with eight games remaining in the regular season seemed to be a wakeup call, and things immediately started falling into place. The return of William Karlsson from a lower-body injury was massive, and allowed Tortorella to slot his forwards into their proper roles. Marner is proving he can be an elite playoff performer, Eichel has been dominant at the defensive end of the ice, Dorofeyev and Brett Howden each is producing and captain Mark Stone is leading by example. The Golden Knights defensemen are big, mobile and make it hard for opponents to get to the net. When they do give up chances, Hart has been outstanding. I think it’s going to be a fantastic Final between two excellent teams, but experience helps Vegas prevail.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Mitch Marner, Golden Knights

Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 9-5

PICK: Golden Knights in 7

WHY: Everything tells me Carolina. I mean, 12-1 to get to the Stanley Cup Final? Yet, having been in T-Mobile Arena seeing how the Golden Knights handled the mighty Avalanche in Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Final, well, that really sticks with me, even with center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar banged up. Back in September I picked Vegas to go all the way, but the Golden Knights underachieved for much of the season. So when it was time to make our playoff picks in mid-April, I had the Avalanche winning the Cup. My bad. Should have stuck with my preseason pick. Not making the mistake again of not believing in them. But I don’t feel confident about it.

CONN SMYTHE TROPHY: Mitch Marner, Golden Knights