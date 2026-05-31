Golden Knights brace for Hurricanes’ pressure ahead of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS — John Tortorella made it clear he wasn’t about to talk about the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
He didn’t have to.
Prep with up-tempo workout at packed rink before leaving for Carolina for Game 1
© Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS — John Tortorella made it clear he wasn’t about to talk about the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
He didn’t have to.
Given the torrid pace of an up-tempo 75-minute workout his Vegas Golden Knights went through in front of a jam-packed City National Arena, it’s obvious that quick puck movement and quick decisions are being emphasized by Tortorella and his coaching staff against the high-flying Hurricanes in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.
Game 1 is at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).
If anyone knows what a challenge Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour and his team present to the Golden Knights, it’s forward Nic Dowd.
Prior to being traded to the Golden Knights on March 5, the 36-year-old had been a member of the Washington Capitals, Metropolitan Division foes of the Hurricanes, since 2018-19, the same season Brind’Amour was named Carolina coach. Since then, Dowd has participated in plenty of matchups against the Hurricanes and is well-versed in what is in store for Vegas.
“They pressure all over the ice,” Dowd said. “They play man-to-man basically all over the sheet.
“In the O-zone, when they have the puck, they want to take you on 1-on-1 and then they want to make plays. In the neutral zone they basically play man-on-man and their (defensemen) pinch up on the wingers.
“They do a great job producing turnovers. And then their forwards are great in transition. And I think their transition game, and their ability to shoot as many pucks as possible, makes them a good team.
“They create a lot of chances and create a lot of chaos. I think we’re going to have to make them play down low in their D-zone and limit their chances in order to be successful.”
Easier said than done.
The Hurricanes, after all, have been on a roll in these playoffs, going 12-1 to reach this point with best-of-7 series wins against the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, their lone loss coming against the latter in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
At the same time, a legitimate argument could be made that they’ve yet to face an opponent as lethal and deep as the Golden Knights, who’ve been a handful in their own right.
Vegas has gone 12-4 to get to the Final with series wins against the Utah Mammoth, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche. It was against Colorado that the Golden Knights were particularly impressive, completing a surprising four-game sweep and allowing just seven goals against an Avalanche team that won the Presidents’ Trophy for finishing first in the NHL standings with 121 points.
All in all, it should make for a clash of two outstanding teams who have shown they are the two most worthy combatants left in the tournament.
“They’re playing very well,” forward Jack Eichel said. “They’re a structured team that’s very deep. They play fast, they compete hard, so it’s a good challenge for us.
“I think Carolina presents its own challenges. Obviously every team is different but with that being said I think the first three series prepare you for playing in this one. So, hopefully, we’ll be able to take some of our experiences in these playoffs and use them and learn from them.”
One thing Eichel has learned since becoming a Golden Knight in 2021: just how passionate their fan base is.
Hundreds of spectators were lined up in the foyer of the arena waiting to get into the stands and show their appreciation for the local heroes. The glass at both ends was splattered with signs of support. Many fans sported hand-held cutouts of their favorite players, from Eichel to Ivan Barbashev to Mitch Marner.
“It’s awesome,” Eichel said. “It’s quite the sendoff. We have fantastic fans and we’re very grateful to play for them.
“It’s a great place to play, and it’s really cool that they come out here and support us at practice before we head out on the road.”