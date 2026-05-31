Golden Knights brace for Hurricanes’ pressure ahead of Stanley Cup Final

Given the torrid pace of an up-tempo 75-minute workout his Vegas Golden Knights went through in front of a jam-packed City National Arena, it’s obvious that quick puck movement and quick decisions are being emphasized by Tortorella and his coaching staff against the high-flying Hurricanes in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

Game 1 is at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

If anyone knows what a challenge Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour and his team present to the Golden Knights, it’s forward Nic Dowd.

Prior to being traded to the Golden Knights on March 5, the 36-year-old had been a member of the Washington Capitals, Metropolitan Division foes of the Hurricanes, since 2018-19, the same season Brind’Amour was named Carolina coach. Since then, Dowd has participated in plenty of matchups against the Hurricanes and is well-versed in what is in store for Vegas.

“They pressure all over the ice,” Dowd said. “They play man-to-man basically all over the sheet.

“In the O-zone, when they have the puck, they want to take you on 1-on-1 and then they want to make plays. In the neutral zone they basically play man-on-man and their (defensemen) pinch up on the wingers.

“They do a great job producing turnovers. And then their forwards are great in transition. And I think their transition game, and their ability to shoot as many pucks as possible, makes them a good team.

“They create a lot of chances and create a lot of chaos. I think we’re going to have to make them play down low in their D-zone and limit their chances in order to be successful.”

Easier said than done.

The Hurricanes, after all, have been on a roll in these playoffs, going 12-1 to reach this point with best-of-7 series wins against the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, their lone loss coming against the latter in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

At the same time, a legitimate argument could be made that they’ve yet to face an opponent as lethal and deep as the Golden Knights, who’ve been a handful in their own right.