NHL EDGE stats behind Stone’s clutch scoring for Golden Knights

1. High-danger prowess

A huge reason the Vegas Golden Knights were able to complete the four-game sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche was forward Mark Stone’s return and significant impact in Games 3 and 4 of the series. Stone scored his team’s first goal in each of those games, including the go-ahead third goal in the first period of Game 4 that helped Vegas lead for the rest of the series-clinching game.

Stone, who won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023, quietly ranks fifth in the entire NHL in playoff goals (41 in 96 games; most in franchise history) since joining Vegas in 2018-19. The Golden Knights have advanced to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, where they will play the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.

The 34-year-old has been particularly dominant from high-danger zones; despite being limited to 11 of Vegas’ 16 playoff games because of injury, he’s tied for sixth in high-danger goals (four) and just outside the top 10 in high-danger shots on goal (13; 93rd percentile among forwards). The Golden Knights lead the NHL in high-danger goals this postseason (34) and have four of the top 10 players in that category: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brett Howden (six each; tied for first), Mitch Marner (five; tied for third) and Stone.