NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify three strong underlying metrics for Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.
NHL EDGE stats behind Stone’s clutch scoring for Golden Knights
Among best in high-danger offense, power-play goals, leads Vegas in possession metrics
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1. High-danger prowess
A huge reason the Vegas Golden Knights were able to complete the four-game sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche was forward Mark Stone’s return and significant impact in Games 3 and 4 of the series. Stone scored his team’s first goal in each of those games, including the go-ahead third goal in the first period of Game 4 that helped Vegas lead for the rest of the series-clinching game.
Stone, who won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023, quietly ranks fifth in the entire NHL in playoff goals (41 in 96 games; most in franchise history) since joining Vegas in 2018-19. The Golden Knights have advanced to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, where they will play the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.
The 34-year-old has been particularly dominant from high-danger zones; despite being limited to 11 of Vegas’ 16 playoff games because of injury, he’s tied for sixth in high-danger goals (four) and just outside the top 10 in high-danger shots on goal (13; 93rd percentile among forwards). The Golden Knights lead the NHL in high-danger goals this postseason (34) and have four of the top 10 players in that category: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brett Howden (six each; tied for first), Mitch Marner (five; tied for third) and Stone.
2. Power-play impact
Stone, who has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 11 games during the 2026 playoffs, is tied with Dorofeyev and Juraj Slafkovsky of the Canadiens for the NHL lead in power-play goals (four each) this postseason. Stone now has 19 points (seven on power play) in 19 games under new coach John Tortorella, who was hired March 29 with only eight games left in the regular season.
Vegas, which ranked sixth in the NHL in power-play percentage (24.6) over the entire regular season, has frequently had a five-forward first unit featuring high-scoring forwards Jack Eichel, Marner, Stone, Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl; despite missing five games, Stone (12 in 11 games) ranks second on Vegas in power-play shots on goal this postseason behind Dorofeyev (14 in 16 games). Since joining the Golden Knights in 2018-19, Stone is tied for sixth in the entire NHL in playoff power-play goals (14), tied for ninth in even-strength goals (25) over that span, tied for 11th in points overall (82).
Stone’s power-play goal in Game 3 sparked Vegas’ comeback from being down 3-0 to winning 5-3, handing Colorado its first loss of the season when leading by multiple goals at any point (previously 52-0). A big part of Stone’s finishing ability is his shot speed; he ranks in the 92nd percentile among forwards in hardest shot (90.53 mph) this postseason and was 10th at his position in that category this regular season (97.27 mph).
3. Clutch performances
During the 2023 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, Stone led the Golden Knights in goals (five) and points (nine in five games), including a hat trick in their championship-clinching 9-3 win in Game 5. In Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Avalanche, Stone scored his eighth goal in a potential clinching game for the Golden Knights, which ranks second in their history (behind Jonathan Marchessault’s nine). It was the eighth game-opening goal of Stone’s playoff career with the Golden Knights, tying defenseman Shea Theodore for the most in their history.
Per NHL EDGE IQ, Stone’s goal in Game 4 came off the rush and had the highest “Projected Goal Rate” (PGR) of any inference shot attempt by Vegas this season (57.36; regular season or playoffs); inference shot attempts exclude those taken from outside of 60 feet or beyond the goal line, and empty-net situations. It’s worth noting Stone has had the Golden Knights’ top two and three of their top seven PGRs this season, indicating he has generated some of the highest-quality shots on the team.
Under Tortorella’s guidance, Vegas has the NHL’s best goal differential (plus-20) this postseason and an 8-0 record when leading after two periods (after going 23-0-3 this regular season in that scenario). In terms of puck possession metrics, Stone leads Vegas forwards in both 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (51.6) and is tied with Howden for their best 5-on-5 shot attempts differential (plus-9) this postseason (minimum 10 games played). Considering Vegas had a 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage disadvantage in series against Colorado and the Anaheim Ducks, Stone’s ability to control possession in the offensive zone has been even more crucial.
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