Hart vs. Andersen goalie matchup in Stanley Cup Final

Blocker side? Even in these small sample sizes, Hart has a balanced goal chart that matches a balanced style. But the number of clean looks that went in blocker side on either shots coming down the right wing or from passes from that right side is a trend worth watching. It was in play on three of the seven goals against Colorado, a pass in each instance. Hart didn’t give up any goals between the blocker arm and body against the Avalanche, but three of four such goals against the Anaheim Ducks in the second round came on plays off the right wing, and six goals under that arm in the playoffs (16.2 percent) are still more than four times the 3.8-percent tracked average. Some came off great shots or screens and others off tough bounces, but Hart has a tendency to turn and reach on blocker shots rather than closing down and cutting them off in front of him that can open holes, and while a slightly flared elbow can help on high shots to the blocker, it can also delay the ability to seal it against his body. Colorado scored four of seven on the blocker side, including three high. Perhaps more telling, the Avalanche directed double the amount of shots to Hart’s blocker side compared to his glove.

Against-the-grain: Five of the seven clean-look goals in the regular season came on shots against the direction of play, part of a larger trend across several chance types that includes the above-mentioned trend of shooting to the blocker from right wing. The larger regular-season sample included a couple goals from higher in the zone, including lateral carries across the middle, with 14 total goals (30.4 percent) coming on shots against the grain, well above the 18.4-percent tracked average. It continued in the first two rounds with 11 of 30 goals (36.7 percent) involving an against-the-grain element and even with two more against Colorado, the total (35.1 percent) is still well above the tracked average.

Low or high glove? It’s important to remember goal totals are not save percentages but the nine goals (20 percent) under Hart’s glove in the regular season are almost double the 10.4-percent tracked average. That number was down to two (11.1 percent) in the first round, the only low-glove goal against Anaheim in the second round was a screened, against-the-grain shot from a dangerous area by Mikael Granlund in Game 6, and Hart was perfect on 13 low-glove shots against Colorado. Despite more goals high-glove in the playoffs, Hart’s “fingers-up” glove position does make it easier to access high shots but harder to turn the pocket down over the pad. The key may be the type of play: shoot over the glove after forcing him to move, but under the glove on straight-line attacks.

Beware stick working down low: Hart is active and effective with his stick trying to cut off passes from below the goal line. If you can avoid that stick with a pop pass out front, the reach delays his ability to cover the far side of the net. The Ducks scored twice that way in the second round and attacks from below the bottom of the face-off circles, including low-high plays from behind the net, were a factor on nine goals (19.6 percent) in the regular season, slightly above the 17.1 percent average, and 10 in the playoffs total (27.0 percent), including an Alex Killorn net drive in Game 4 against Anaheim that went in under the blocker arm after Hart turned his stick over in preparation for a potential poke check.