Hurricanes feel they’ll bounce back again following Game 1 loss in Cup Final

They may be fine with taking this series to seven games. They may be fine with the back-and-forth with Vegas, with taking more hits than they have in the postseason. But they were not fine with their play, not fine with the way they handled the Vegas forecheck, not fine with their power play or their top line, which was as ghostlike as it has been at multiple points in the playoffs.

“They had one good shift in the third there, but, yeah, they’ve got to -- I mean, everyone has to play well if you're going to win at this time of year,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said of the trio of Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. “It’s as simple as that. And your best guys have got to get on the score sheet. That’s going to have to happen if we want to get where we want to be.”

It had appeared that the top line was finding its way against the Canadiens in the conference final, scoring consecutive game-winners in Games 3 and 4, plus an empty-net goal at the end of Game 5. That came after the trio had not been on the ice at the same time for a 5-on-5 goal in the entirety of the first two rounds.

But the line’s play was not enough on Tuesday, not by a long shot, not against a team as good as the Golden Knights.

Not that the three were alone.

“It’s a battle and it’s going to be a grind,” said captain Jordan Staal, who scored to tie the game at 3-3 at 12:42 of the second period, a goal that came 16 years and 358 days since his last goal in the Stanley Cup Final, in Game 6 in 2009. “We’re expecting that. It’s a tough loss for sure, but we’ve got to get our game in better shape if we want to beat this team.”

They will have 48 hours to do so, 48 hours until they have a chance to tie the series, in Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC), in an effort to send the series to Las Vegas tied.