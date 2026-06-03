Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Live Blog between Golden Knights, Hurricanes

8 p.m. ET

My Shazam app is currently smoking as it and me don’t recognize any of the songs being played during warmups. I even had the Shazam app tell me it’s going to look for one of the songs later because it can’t figure it out right now.

Hmm.

I have to figure eventually I will know one of these songs, maybe once the game gets started.

Anyhoo. It’s really starting to fill up in here with puck drop about 10-15 minutes away.

I expect this place to be nuts tonight. Why not? The fans down here have waited 20 years since the Canes’ last appearance in the Cup Final and have experienced plenty of postseason heartbreak over the years.

On the other hand it’s remarkable that Vegas is in its third Cup Final in just nine NHL seasons and second Cup title in four seasons.

Something has to give here with each team coming into Game 1 on an absolute roll.

Carolina is 12-1 in the postseason, the only loss coming in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Vegas is 12-4 and has won six in a row since dropping Game 4 of the second round to the Anaheim Ducks.

Again, something has to give.

Warmups are now over, the players and coaches are back in their rooms making final preparations. After days and days of waiting, it’s just about go time.

Can’t wait.