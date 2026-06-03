Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Live Blog between Golden Knights, Hurricanes

7:42 p.m. ET
The players are on the ice and the NHL.com crew is spread out all over the arena. Me, Dan Rosen and Nick Cotsonika are in the main press box, while the other six .com writers in Raleigh are in different auxiliary boxes around the rink.
It’s still filling up inside here. I would assume a good part of the crowd is still outside enjoying the final few moments of their tailgate parties before heading inside for Game 1.
It really is a cool scene outside here with people all over the parking lots with tents, food setups and coolers full of fun.
When you first pull in there is a woman who has a tailgate and a sign that says “honk if you love hockey.” We made sure Tom Gulitti, driving the NHL.com rental car, honked when we drove by.
There is no real lineup news to be on the lookout for as both teams are healthy heading into Game 1, which will make for a hard-hitting, intense Game 1.
Look for both teams to hit each other every chance they get and try to severely limit the scoring chances. It’s what both teams do so why change.
We are now about 20 or so minutes from getting going here.
I have the Shazam app working here tonight, because I’m sure I’m not going to know a lot of the songs they play in here. In fact, a song they played right before the teams took the ice that mentioned something about a hurricane stumped Shazam. How about that.
I just can’t wait to hear “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by Scorpions when the Canes take the ice.
Might be the best entrance song in all of sports.