Hertl plays hero again for Golden Knights in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- If the Vegas Golden Knights go on to win the Stanley Cup, they might want to think about giving former San Jose Sharks star Joe Pavelski a ceremonial ring for his help.
After all, it was his support and words of wisdom that inspired Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl, his former teammate with the Sharks from 2013-19, to bust out of the worst slump of his career and morph into a Stanley Cup Playoff hero.
The 32-year-old was exactly that again on Tuesday, scoring the decisive goal in the Golden Knights’ 5-4 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. It marked the second time in the past three games that he’d broken a tie in the third period and produced the game-winner, the previous one coming in a 5-3 victory against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final nine days earlier.