Hertl plays hero again for Golden Knights in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

As he sat at the podium for his postgame press conference, Hertl was reminded that he’d been mired in a horrific 29-game goalless drought not so long ago, one that lasted 67 excruciating days. Now, after helping his team take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series by beating Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen from the high slot with just 3:24 left to play, he said it was a 30-minute conversation with Pavelski last month that finally helped him regain his confidence.

“We’ve been pretty close,” he said. “He was a great goal-scorer. And you know, he’s been through a lot. And he kind of called me and talked to me about just what to do.”

Hertl said he snapped out of the funk the next day, scoring in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Anaheim Ducks. The date was May 10. His last goal before that had been against the Detroit Red Wings on March 4.

Now, with all that in the rearview mirror, he said he hopes the questions involving the dry spell will be over.

“I was watching YouTube videos to watch how I’d scored (in the past) and talked to family and stuff,” he said, referring to the emotional roller coaster he’d been on when pucks weren’t going into the net. “It wasn’t like I wasn’t getting chances. You might worry when you don’t have chances for a couple of games but if your chances keep coming, you just try the same thing.

“Eventually it was a lucky bounce and everything started.”

Much to the glee of his teammates.

“He’s smart. He’s just saving (the goals) for the big occasions. You’ve got to give it to him,” Golden Knights forward William Karlsson said before breaking into laughter.