Hurricanes’ power play still missing in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Carolina scoreless on 2 man-advantage opportunities against Vegas, 7-for-58 in playoffs

stankoven-vs-hart-scf

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes are still looking to unlock their power play after a 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday.

Carolina went 0-for-2 with the man-advantage in Game 1. The Hurricanes were 2-for-19 in five games against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final.

“You’ve got to execute,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “The passing, we had the looks. There it was, and then it’s in the skates. That’s really what I noticed.”

The Hurricanes did not manage a shot on goal in four minutes of power-play time.

“Yeah, it wasn't great,” said Jordan Staal, who played 1:26 on the power play. “It didn't look as dangerous as theirs, and we have to be better. There's no question there's more to be had. There was a couple opportunities, but for the most part, the execution wasn't there.” 

Through 14 playoff games, the Carolina power play has connected at just 12.1 percent (7-for-58).

“We’ve just got to get our looks,” defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. “We’ve got two really good units. I think we had some good play. Just maybe settle down a little bit, be more patient, don’t force things."

The Hurricanes had the fourth-ranked power play in the NHL in the regular season at 24.9 percent (60-for-241). Andrei Svechnikov had a team-high 12 power-play goals in the regular season. Logan Stankoven is the playoff leader with two.

“The power play is about execution,” Brind’Amour said. “You’ve got to make the plays when they’re there, and we didn’t execute very well.”

Related Content

Hertl breaks tie late, Golden Knights edge Hurricanes in Game 1 of Cup Final

Ehlers scores lightning-fast goal to open Game 1 scoring

Hurricanes have Stanley Cup champion Eric Staal ring siren before Game 1

Tortorella praised for gentler side with Golden Knights competing for Cup

Playoffs

Hurricanes’ strengths turned against them by Golden Knights in Game 1 loss of Cup Final

Hurricanes feel they’ll bounce back again following Game 1 loss in Cup Final

Hertl plays hero again for Golden Knights in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Golden Knights ride out early storm, find way to win Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Hart delivers when Golden Knights 'needed him most' in Game 1 of Cup Final

Hertl breaks tie late, Golden Knights edge Hurricanes in Game 1 of Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

Theodore among top performers for Golden Knights in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Tortorella praised for gentler side with Golden Knights competing for Cup

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Live Blog between Golden Knights, Hurricanes

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Ehlers scores lightning-fast goal to open Game 1 scoring

Lauzon returns for Golden Knights in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

New ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ episode follows Canadiens through ECF

Golden Knights, Hurricanes admit to ‘butterflies’ before Game 1 of Cup Final

Jarvis' traveling party follows Hurricanes forward to Stanley Cup Final

3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final