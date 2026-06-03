Hurricanes’ power play still missing in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Carolina went 0-for-2 with the man-advantage in Game 1. The Hurricanes were 2-for-19 in five games against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final.

“You’ve got to execute,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “The passing, we had the looks. There it was, and then it’s in the skates. That’s really what I noticed.”

The Hurricanes did not manage a shot on goal in four minutes of power-play time.

“Yeah, it wasn't great,” said Jordan Staal, who played 1:26 on the power play. “It didn't look as dangerous as theirs, and we have to be better. There's no question there's more to be had. There was a couple opportunities, but for the most part, the execution wasn't there.”

Through 14 playoff games, the Carolina power play has connected at just 12.1 percent (7-for-58).

“We’ve just got to get our looks,” defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. “We’ve got two really good units. I think we had some good play. Just maybe settle down a little bit, be more patient, don’t force things."

The Hurricanes had the fourth-ranked power play in the NHL in the regular season at 24.9 percent (60-for-241). Andrei Svechnikov had a team-high 12 power-play goals in the regular season. Logan Stankoven is the playoff leader with two.

“The power play is about execution,” Brind’Amour said. “You’ve got to make the plays when they’re there, and we didn’t execute very well.”