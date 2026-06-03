Hurricanes have Stanley Cup champion Eric Staal ring siren before Game 1

Nothing like a link to the past that's also a blood relative to the present.

Eric Staal, the leading scorer from the 2006 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, rang the team's siren before Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Staal led the '06 Hurricanes with 45 goals and 100 points during the regular season then registered a team-high 19 assists and 28 points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jordan Staal, Eric's brother, is currently on the 2026 Hurricanes, his 20th NHL season. Jordan was a member of the 2009 Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

By the way, the captain of the '06 champion Hurricanes was their current head coach, Rod Brind'Amour, who won the Selke Trophy as the League's top defensive forward and also led the Hurricanes with 12 goals in the playoffs.