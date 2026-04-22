Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

The puck has dropped on the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs. Celebrities from the sports and entertainment worlds are taking in all the action. Check out what famous faces have been spotted in the stands.

Eastern Conference First Round

Up in Buffalo, “One Tree Hill” actor Chad Michael Murray lived it up as he sported a “Goathead” hat to go along with his jacket featuring the team’s alternate uniform colors. He showed off his souvenir “Sabre” as he rooted for the Buffalo Sabres against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 on Tuesday.