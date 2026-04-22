Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Famous faces deck out in gear, hype up fans in stands

Celebs 1st rd art
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The puck has dropped on the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs. Celebrities from the sports and entertainment worlds are taking in all the action. Check out what famous faces have been spotted in the stands.

Eastern Conference First Round

Up in Buffalo, “One Tree Hill” actor Chad Michael Murray lived it up as he sported a “Goathead” hat to go along with his jacket featuring the team’s alternate uniform colors. He showed off his souvenir “Sabre” as he rooted for the Buffalo Sabres against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fired up the crowd earlier by banging the pregame drum before puck drop.

Down in Florida, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin Jr. and Tez Johnson threw up peace signs as they watched the Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in an overtime thriller during Game 2 at International Benchmark Arena.

Western Conference First Round

Out in Colorado, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and his wife, Skylene, watched Game 2 between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings next to the Ball Arena glass.

In Las Vegas, comedian Nate Bargatze and PGA golfer Min Woo Lee proudly rocked their Vegas Golden Knights gear during Game 2 against the Utah Mammoth at T-Mobile Arena.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen didn’t let the Golden Knights fans intimidate him as he cheered on the Mammoth from the T-Mobile Arena stands in Game 2.

In an interview with Mammoth TV reporter Sarah Merrfield, Markkanen called being at a Mammoth playoff game “awesome.”

“Just seeing (the) Utah Mammoth fan base growing, seeing jerseys all over the place here. So, it’s pretty cool. Gotta come support the boys here,” Markkanen said.

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