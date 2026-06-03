Tortorella praised for gentler side with Golden Knights competing for Cup

"John Tortorella is a sweetheart. What a soft-hearted guy."

What? Is there another John Tortorella?

No, it's not a joke, far from it. There are witnesses to underline the point.

Tamara Linde worked with the Vegas Golden Knights coach for four years. They were volunteers caring for lost canines at Pet Rescue in Harrison, New York, when "Torts" coached the New York Rangers.

"We would walk the dogs," Linde said in an email, "and also let them off leash so the dogs could socialize. John was incredibly friendly and down to earth. He got along with everyone.

"He once even organized a meet-and-greet adoption event in Manhattan's Riverside Park, where several Rangers came to mingle with their fans. Torts and his family loved dogs and wanted them placed in homes where they could live long, happy lives."

Away from the crowds, he is a different person than the man behind the bench. Former ESPN producer Vic Morren worked with him when he was an analyst during the 2021-22 season. Now co-host with Neil Smith on the "NHL Wraparound" podcast, Morren speaks of Tortorella as if he was his favorite uncle.

"I love the guy," Morren unabashedly said on the "Bottle Rocket with Alena Sycheva" podcast May 30. "He's as nice as can be even when he doesn't have to be nice. We developed a rapport working together. He was polite, engaging and we became good friends."

Tortorella, a Boston native, is grateful for getting another chance to be an NHL coach.

"I'm very fortunate," he said after the Golden Knights swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. "In fact, I'm thrilled to coach this special group."

Recalling that he's been in the coaching business for more than two decades, Tortorella noted that he never tires of the game.

"There's an attraction in it," he said. "That's the coolest thing."

The Golden Knights success partly has been rooted in the players' successful defensive posture. One source close to the team, after examining Tortorella's coaching style, said that "Tortorella's X's, O's and positive personality have inspired the team." ESPN analyst Erik Johnson, a retired defenseman who played 17 seasons in the NHL, affectionately remembered him when they were together with the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons (2023-25).