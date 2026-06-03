Hart delivers when Golden Knights 'needed him most' in Game 1 of Cup Final

Indeed, he was. Hart made 23 saves on 27 shots on Tuesday, helping the Golden Knights overcome an early 2-0 deficit to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Game 2 will be here on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

It was a brilliant end after a frustrating start for the Golden Knights and Hart, who allowed a goal the first shot he saw, a snap shot from forward Nikolaj Ehlers on a 2-on-1 just 25 seconds into the game.

“I don’t think it was a tough start by him, I think we gave them breakaways and 2-on-1s, and that’s on us,” Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “We have to make sure we’re better at that, on giving them those chances.

“But yeah, that save was huge. It’s the big moment saves you really need, and he’s been great at that. So, we just need him to keep doing what he does.”

It was another example of what Hart has done throughout this postseason. He’s now 13-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 17 starts.

That late third-period save was salvation for the Golden Knights, and frustration for the Hurricanes.

“I didn’t get quite enough wood on that pass from (Sebastian Aho),” Jarvis said. “And they capitalized and we didn’t.”