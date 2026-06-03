Golden Knights ride out early storm, find way to win Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

They did it again in a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, rallying from a 2-0 deficit, scoring the winning goal with 3:24 left in the third period and silencing the raucous crowd at Lenovo Center.

“The foundation of our team, the guts of our team, has been through this before,” coach John Tortorella said. “We’re down 2-0. There wasn’t panic on the bench. Those guys kind of lead the way by not panicking. They don’t say much. They just play, and I think other people follow behind them. I think that’s so important this time of year.”

Another team would have been in trouble. This was the first Stanley Cup Final game in Carolina in two decades, and the arena was rocking. Nikolaj Ehlers scored on the first shot of the night 25 seconds into the first period then put the Hurricanes ahead 2-0 at 12:08 of the first.

But Tortorella gathered the Golden Knights at their bench during a TV timeout at 12:28.

Since replacing Bruce Cassidy on March 29, he has gone 20-4-1 in the regular season and playoffs combined. The biggest reason is that he has reminded his players of how good they are, boosting their confidence.

What did they need to hear in this moment?

“We have thoughts on how to play this team, and we’re down 2-0,” Tortorella said. “I don’t think we were playing that way, so we just discussed that.”

Defenseman Shea Theodore said Tortorella tried to calm the players.

“It’s loud,” Theodore said. “It’s rowdy. They were kind of all over us to start, so I liked his approach of just getting everyone in, getting everybody on the same page, and kind of just back to work.”

Forward Brett Howden said Tortorella told them to settle into their game.

“There’s no panic,” Howden said. “There’s a lot of hockey left, and we’ve proven that we can come back from deficits. So, just calmed us down and said just get to work and trust ourselves, trust our game, and it’ll come.”

Defenseman Brayden McNabb said Tortorella told them to stick to the game plan and stay patient.

“You know, they pressure, pressure a lot,” McNabb said. “We want to keep the puck going north and limit east-west plays, so he was just reiterating what we want to do and stay patient with our game plan.”