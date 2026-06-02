2027 All-Star Weekend to have 5 teams skate in 3-on-3 round-robin tournament

There will be a new format in the NHL All-Star Game next year.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Tuesday announced changes to the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders in Elmont, New York, from Feb. 5-6.

The format will feature five teams -- Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States and World -- competing in a 3-on-3 round-robin exhibition tournament.

The World team will be made up of international players from countries outside of the other four teams.

Each team will play four five-minute games during the round-robin portion and there will not be an overtime period or shootout in the event of a tie. There will be a points system: two points for a win, one for a tie and none for a loss, with the top two teams playing a 10-minute final to win a $2 million (USD) prize.

Each team will have nine skaters and two goalies. The NHL and NHLPA will select 30 players from each of the participating teams for a fan vote, which will open in December. From that list, fans will select eight players from each team. The remaining three -- one forward, one defenseman and one goalie -- will be chosen by the NHL and NHLPA.