Theodore among top performers for Golden Knights in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Honor roll

Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights): The defenseman got Vegas started on the comeback trail with a shot from the point that had eyes to make it 2-1. He added two assists later, including one on the winning goal by Tomas Hertl. Early goals in the Final are nothing new for Theodore. He has played in Game 1 of a Final three times and has six points (three goals, three assists), the most points among active skaters in the opening game of the Final. Theodore has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 11 Cup Final games.

Nikolaj Ehlers (Carolina Hurricanes): The Danish forward scored the first two goals of the game, the first at 35 seconds and the second at 12:08. They were the fastest two goals by one player from the start of a Stanley Cup Final in more than 35 years. He is the second player on record (since 1997-98) to score on the first shot on goal in a Stanley Cup Final. The only other instance was Game 1 of the 2007 Final, when Mike Fisher scored at 1:38 for the Ottawa Senators.

Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights): It took the center eight seasons and a trade from the Buffalo Sabres before he reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, he has been in the Final twice in four seasons. On Tuesday, he assisted on a goal by Ivan Barbashev that made it 2-2 at 30 seconds of the second period, giving him 50 assists in 57 postseason games and making him the eighth-fastest player to reach the mark. No American player has done it faster; Craig Janney had held the record at 61 games. Eichel has nine assists in six Cup Final games, and his average of 1.50 per game is tied with Daniel Briere (12 points; three goals, nine assists in six games) for the highest in League history with a minimum of five games played.

Ivan Barbashev (Vegas Golden Knights): The rugged forward was a pain for the Hurricanes all night. His goal, on a sizzling wrist shot on the first shift of the second period, dragged the visitors back into the game. He also had a game-high eight hits and was a menace on the forecheck.

Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes): The Hurricanes captain waited 17 years to get back to the Final, but he made the return memorable, scoring in the second period with a shot over the blocker of Carter Hart. Staal last scored in a Final with the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 in 2009. It was 16 years, 358 days between goals, the longest span in NHL history. He broke the record set by his brother, Eric Staal, who went 16 years, 354 days between goals with the Hurricanes in 2006 and the Florida Panthers in 2023.