Hurricanes’ comeback in Game 3 falls short, effort fuels belief

Despite battling back from a four-goal, third-period deficit, the Hurricanes ultimately fell 5-4 in double overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. They trail the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Game 4 is here Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“At least we made a game of it,” Brind’Amour said. “You get no moral victories at this time of year, it’s irrelevant to be honest. We have to regroup and we know going into this, you’re not going to win, it was a little like the first game, where it was too many not smart plays and they made us pay.”

Erasing the four-goal deficit was the largest third-period playoff comeback since the Los Angeles Kings battled back from down 5-0 against the Edmonton Oilers in the 1982 playoffs, dubbed the ‘Miracle on Manchester.’ The Forum, where the game was played, is located on Manchester Avenue.

On that occasion, the Kings went on to win 6-5 in overtime on a goal from forward Daryl Evans, who is now the well-dressed Los Angeles analyst.

This time, the Hurricanes were unable to complete the comeback.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore was credited with the double-overtime winner at 5:38, when his shot bounced off the end boards and into the net off goalie Brandon Bussi.

“I knew we were going to get going eventually, and that we could get back in the game and give us a chance to win,” Brind’Amour said. “But you can’t have those mistakes in the second period at this time of the year.”

The Hurricanes conceded four goals in a span of 6:26 in the second period to fall behind 4-0.

This was after Carolina was successful on two coach’s challenges, wiping out a Mark Stone goal 34 seconds in for offside, and a goal from Jack Eichel at 4:00 for goalie interference.

Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen was replaced by Bussi to start the third, and stopped forward Mitch Marner on a penalty shot at 4:04 of the period to keep the deficit at four goals.

“We’ve been in games where we haven’t played well and we always find a way to dig ourselves out. Always,” Brind’Amour said. “That kind of happened here again tonight. We just dug a little too big a hole there.”

Bussi’s save on Marner gave the Hurricanes a lift in the third period.