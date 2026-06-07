Marner among top performers for Golden Knights in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

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Brandon Bussi: ⬆️ The Carolina goalie hadn’t played this postseason, but he was thrown into the breach in the third period for what most thought would be mop-up duty for Andersen. Instead, he stopped the first 18 shots he faced before allowing a bounce off the boards to beat him at 5:38 of double overtime.
Vegas game presentation: ⬆️ The always stellar pregame show hit a new high. Mother Nature, in the form of a hurricane, had the Fortress under attack, levitating herself and the drummers on the ice high into the air. But the indefatigable Golden Knight held his ground valiantly against long odds and subdued the Hurricane, winning yet another pregame showdown and getting the T-Mobile crowd into a proper frame of mind to roar the home team to potential glory.
Carolina’s video coaches: ⬆️ Vegas thought they had scored twice in the first four minutes of the second period. They thought wrong each time and the score remained 0-0. Mark Stone thought he had scored at 34 seconds, but Carolina challenged and it was overturned because Brett Howden, who set up the goal with an incisive seam pass, was offside by a step. At 4:00, Eichel scored in a scramble in front, sending the crowd into throes of ecstasy. Again, it was challenged, again it was overturned. Forward Ivan Barbashev’s hip had contacted the head of Andersen before the goal was scored.
T-Mobile crowd: ⬆️ The Golden Knights crowd was special, but it hit a fever pitch in the second period as the home team appeared to put the game out of reach. Each time the deluge of hats after the Marner hat trick seemed to stop, new hats would flutter onto the ice. It took three false starts by the ice crew before play could resume. With a little less than three minutes remaining in the second, the crowd started a “We want the Cup” chant. The party continued throughout the third, even after Carolina scored three goals in 39 seconds to make it a one-goal game. It didn’t even wane when double overtime was needed, supporting the Knights through it all.
Frederik Andersen: ⬇️ The Carolina goalie allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled during the second intermission, replaced by Bussi. Andersen allowed more than two goals once in his first 13 postseason starts but has allowed three or more in each game of this series. In the three games, his highest save percentage was .885 in Game 2.