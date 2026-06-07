Marner among top performers for Golden Knights in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Honor roll

Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes): The forward scored on the power play with goalie Brandon Bussi pulled for an extra attacker with 1:42 remaining in the game to erase the four-goal lead Vegas had fashioned in the second period. It is the second straight game in which Carolina scored a power-play goal late in the third period. Jordan Staal scored with 4:35 remaining in Game 2 to give Carolina its first lead in a game it would win 4-3 in overtime on a power-play goal by Seth Jarvis.

Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights): What can’t the forward do this postseason? After scoring a natural hat trick in Game 3, Marner leads the postseason in points (28; 10 goals, 18 assists) and is the fourth player this postseason to reach double-digits in goals. Marner scored his three goals in a span of 6:10, surpassing the 6:21 record held for 69 years by Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens. Marner had a chance to make it 5-0 in the third period, but was stoned on a penalty shot by Bussi, who replaced Frederik Andersen to start the third period. Marner has the most points in a playoff season in Golden Knights history, surpassing Jack Eichel, who had 26 for Vegas when it won the Cup in 2023.

Brayden McNabb (Vegas Golden Knights): The defenseman illustrated the meaning of hockey tough, playing 48 hours after his face stopped an 87-mph blast by Nikolaj Ehlers in the first period of Game 2. McNabb, sporting sutures around his nose and wearing a bird-cage mask, led the Golden Knights in ice time in the first period, playing 8:57. When he was introduced in the starting lineup, the roof was almost blown off the building here. He played 35:47, had two assists and was plus-3.

Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes): The captain scored on a deflection of a Jaccob Slavin shot at 7:42 of the third, the final goal in a three-goal onslaught in 39 seconds, a record for the fastest three goals in the Final. He also had the primary assist on the Svechnikov tying goal. Staal scored twice in the first 13 games of this postseason run but has one in each of the first three games of the Final. He tied Brad Marchand of the Florida Panthers as the only players past their 37th birthday to score in the first three games of a Stanley Cup Final.

Tomas Hertl (Vegas Golden Knights): The forward had no goals in the first nine games of the postseason. His third in the past five games – and his second of the Final – gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 10:26 of the second period. Ten seconds after Carolina took a penalty for too many men on the ice, Hertl took a pass from Eichel behind the net and slammed it home. It was the first power-play goal in this series, in eight attempts, for the Golden Knights. Hertl also had an assist on the third goal by Marner.