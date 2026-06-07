Golden Knights, Hurricanes rewrite Stanley Cup Final record books in Game 3 thriller

Each team had multiple chances in overtime before Theodore got his lucky bounce.
What was the feeling in the Vegas locker room after it was over? Relief? Exhaustion?
“Excitement,” Eichel said. “We just won. Yeah, I mean, that was a huge, huge game. You find a way to win, and that’s all that matters this time of year.”
What about in the Carolina locker room? Will it be hard to recover from this?
“No,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We’re in the Stanley Cup (Final). We’re down 2-1. It’s tough, a tough way to lose a game, but they’re all tough. You lose here, it is what it is. We’ve got to just bounce back, and we have always, so I’m not worried about that.”
It’s probably a good thing, though, that the teams have two days before Game 4. The coaches and players are going to need time to process what just happened -- and to try to prepare for what happens next.
Who knows what that’s going to be?
“It just kind of sums up the sport of hockey,” Vegas center William Karlsson said. “No one’s really out of it. And kudos to them. They found their way, found a way to tie it up. But I’m happy and proud how we got the win.”