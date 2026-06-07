Golden Knights, Hurricanes rewrite Stanley Cup Final record books in Game 3 thriller

This series has been a classic already through three games, full of lead changes, dramatic moments and record-setting performances.

Vegas came back from a 2-0 first-period deficit to win 5-4 in Game 1. Carolina came back from a 2-0 third-period deficit to win 4-3 in overtime in Game 2.

Then came Game 3.

“I’ve experienced a lot of games in playoffs,” said Vegas coach John Tortorella, who was behind the bench for his 139th Stanley Cup Playoff game. “I haven’t experienced one like this.”

It looked like it was going to be a blowout.

The Golden Knights took a 2-0 lead after Tomas Hertl and Mitch Marnerscored 16 seconds apart in the second period, setting the Vegas record for the fastest two playoff goals.

Marner completed a hat trick in a span of 6:10 to make it 4-0, breaking the 69-year-old record for the fastest hat trick in Cup Final history. Maurice Richard scored three times in 6:21 in a 5-1 win for the Montreal Canadiens against the Boston Bruins in Game 1 in 1957.

With four points (three goals, one assist) in the second, Marner became the first player with four points in a period in the Cup Final. With 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 19 games, he leads the playoffs and holds the Vegas postseason record.

“He’s on another level right now,” Vegas center Jack Eichel said.