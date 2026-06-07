Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Live Blog between Hurricanes, Golden Knights

7:58 p.m. ET

Yes, Brayden McNabb was out there in warmups, wearing a full cage to cover his face.

Less than 48 hours ago, he was hit square in the face with a 87-mph slap shot and now he's back.

These guys are so tough, so dedicated to their teams and their craft, it's incredible.

I stubbed my big toe on a chair in my hotel room the other day and I nearly cried it hurt so much. I can't imagine taking a frozen puck going close to 90 miles per hour right in the nose or mouth.

Geez.

Naturally, the fans gave a huge cheer when McNabb came on the ice for warmups. What a huge emotional lift that is for Vegas.

It's starting to fill up in here. While the Hurricanes have a huge tailgate scene outside Lenovo Center in the parking lots, there is not much space to tailgate here with the arena on the strip between a few casino/hotels. Still, that didn't stop the party in Toshiba Plaza.

I was out there about an hour ago and everyone was fired up. It was hot, but people didn't seem to care, wearing their Vegas jerseys. I even saw a few Carolina jerseys out there and in the casinos today.

We are about 20 minutes from puck drop and about 10 minutes from one of the most amazing pregame shows you will see in all of sports.

I can't wait.