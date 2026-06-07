Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Live Blog between Hurricanes, Golden Knights

All the sights, sounds, highlights from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Stanley Cup Game 3 live blog Cup hat

© Bill Price

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

Welcome to Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The best-of-7 series is tied after two games, and NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is in Las Vegas to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights.

8:10 p.m. ET

Not only is Brayden McNabb playing, he's in the starting lineup. 

Here is a look at all the lineups.

VGK Game 3 lineup

7:58 p.m. ET

Yes, Brayden McNabb was out there in warmups, wearing a full cage to cover his face. 

Less than 48 hours ago, he was hit square in the face with a 87-mph slap shot and now he's back. 

These guys are so tough, so dedicated to their teams and their craft, it's incredible. 

I stubbed my big toe on a chair in my hotel room the other day and I nearly cried it hurt so much. I can't imagine taking a frozen puck going close to 90 miles per hour right in the nose or mouth. 

Geez. 

Naturally, the fans gave a huge cheer when McNabb came on the ice for warmups. What a huge emotional lift that is for Vegas. 

It's starting to fill up in here. While the Hurricanes have a huge tailgate scene outside Lenovo Center in the parking lots, there is not much space to tailgate here with the arena on the strip between a few casino/hotels. Still, that didn't stop the party in Toshiba Plaza. 

I was out there about an hour ago and everyone was fired up. It was hot, but people didn't seem to care, wearing their Vegas jerseys. I even saw a few Carolina jerseys out there and in the casinos today. 

We are about 20 minutes from puck drop and about 10 minutes from one of the most amazing pregame shows you will see in all of sports. 

I can't wait.

7:45 p.m. ET

We have big news to report - Brayden McNabb is on the ice for warmups for the Vegas Golden Knights. 

This is the same Brayden McNabb who took an 87-mph slap shot to the face in the first period of Game 2 and didn't return. 

Coach John Tortorella did not provide any updates on Friday and this morning, and now it seems like he was playing a little cat-and-mouse game. 

Anyway, McNabb being in the lineup is a huge boost for Vegas and not only from a morale standpoint. He is one of their top defensemen and they need him in this crucial Game 3.

7:30 p.m. ET

Good evening, or in my case, afternoon from Las Vegas. With the 8 p.m. ET start, we drop the puck here at 5 p.m., so I will likely be confused all night with the time stamps.

We are a little over an hour from puck drop and this place is nuts. And this place is hot.

There was a big crowd outside the arena at Toshiba Plaza getting ready for the game at the Illenium concert. I even spotted a man wearing a Stanley Cup on his head.

Stanley Cup Game 3 live blog concert

© Bill Price

You know it’s a big game when the chicken in front of Crack Shack – a great chicken joint – is wearing a Golden Knights jersey.

While the chicken has his shirt on, I’m sure there were already some tarps off, but not sure it was to rally the teams – like in Carolina in Game 2 -- or because of the heat.

Stanley Cup Game 3 live blog chicken

© Bill Price

If you want an idea of how hot it is out here, have someone aim a hairdryer at you while you walk around the house.

As for the game, it looks like Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb is not going to play tonight. He took an 87-mph slap shot in the face on Thursday in Game 2. Assuming he’s out, it’s a big loss for Vegas. He is a great defenseman, and he’s tough to replace.

Coach John Tortorella has not provided any updates on McNabb’s status the past two days - including this morning – so we should get more clarity during warmups.

If you want to know more about Game 3, check out Dan Rosen’s 3 Things to Watch right here. There is also a video in there with three really good-looking guys breaking down the game.

I’ll be back when warmups begin.

Related Content

McNabb will play for Golden Knights in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Slavin's defensive work for Hurricanes key during run to Stanley Cup Final

3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

NHL EDGE stats: Jarvis has strong underlying metrics in postseason

Playoffs

McNabb will play for Golden Knights in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: Jarvis has strong underlying metrics in postseason

Staal looking to follow brother's footsteps by winning Cup with Hurricanes

Hurricanes navigating ups and downs entering Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Gostisbehere's offensive talents on full display for Hurricanes in Cup Final

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Marner enjoying 'marvelous playoffs' with Golden Knights, Ferraro says

Golden Knights ready to feed off home crowd in Game 3 of Cup Final

Slavin's defensive work for Hurricanes key during run to Stanley Cup Final

Dowd has family on mind during quest for Stanley Cup with Golden Knights

Stankoven steps up, sparks Hurricanes to Game 2 OT win in Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes' comeback, OT win in Game 2 provides new life in Cup Final

Andersen’s stop on Barbashev ‘game-changer’ for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Final

Jarvis lives dream with OT goal for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Cup Final

Golden Knights moving forward after letting Game 2 of Cup Final slip away

Jarvis scores in OT, Hurricanes top Golden Knights in Game 2 to even Cup Final