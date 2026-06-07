Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

The atmosphere here tonight was awesome. It was incredible at the start of the game hearing our fans in the building. It's always a blast playing here, but this time of year it's pretty special. So, crazy game, but just so thrilled to get the job done.

With just having one day off between games, I think both teams were grinding a little bit, but it is what it is. It’s that time of the year, nothing is going to be perfect or ideal, so you just deal with the cards you’re dealt and just grind through it. I thought our guys did a good job.

When we got back here on Friday from Raleigh, I just chilled, relaxed at the house and tried to catch up on some rest.

I have an 11-month-old daughter, and my wife is expecting, and it’s good that I have some family in town to help around the house so all that stuff is taken care of.

As for Sunday, I’ll just kind of chill out. I don't know what our schedule is just yet, but just kind of get some treatment, maybe get the body moving a little bit, just rest, and then probably have a nice practice on Monday.

As for at home tomorrow, I’ll just hang around the house, nothing crazy, just try to spend some time with the family and get the mind off hockey for a day and then get back to work.

It’s been good. My wife is a trooper, just being pregnant and having a baby, she’s been grinding all year, she’s been amazing.

As for tonight, it was obviously a pretty crazy game. It was tough having the lead and them getting three in a row there super fast, under a minute (in the third period), and then tying it at the end of the game. But our guys are resilient. We stayed calm and confident, and in overtime, I thought we did a lot of good things even after they tied the game, so just huge to pull out that win.