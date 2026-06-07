McNabb's 'incredible' return provides emotional lift for Golden Knights in Game 3 win

Sure, the Golden Knights faced adversity after taking a 4-0 lead through two periods, only to squander it in the third when the Hurricanes scored four to force overtime. But McNabb was facing his own adversity after Game 2, when an 87-mph slap shot by Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers hit him in the face, just below his visor. He went to the hospital immediately after the game and while he flew back to Las Vegas with the team on Friday, it didn’t look like he’d be anywhere close to playing.

Golden Knights coach John Tortorella was in awe.

“When you get this far in the (Stanley Cup) Playoffs, it’s not so much sometimes the end result, it’s just attrition and all that goes in (with) what these athletes have to do to play as many games as we’ve played so far. Those are the things you remember,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to be in a few playoffs along the way and see some of this. I haven’t seen something like this.

“I heard the players yelling, ‘Warrior.’ He’s more than that. I’m just blown away, how he’s gone about his business.”

“Warrior” was a common way to describe McNabb. Fellow defenseman Noah Hanifin had another.

“He's an animal, you know,” he said. “I knew it was kind of up in the air during the day, but once we got to the rink, I think we all had an idea that there was no way he was going to miss the game.”

Besides playing big minutes, McNabb also had two assists, including the primary one on his defense partner Shea Theodore’s overtime winner.

“The stuff he went through from last game and everything, I mean, it’s incredible for him to bounce back like that and be able to come into today, get ready to play and I thought he played unbelievable, given all the circumstances,” Theodore said. “I don’t think it’s ever easy, especially to wear a cage like he did. That’s a change in the vision and all that but he’s just so impressive out there.”