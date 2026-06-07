Carrier doesn’t return for 3rd period for Hurricanes in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS – William Carrier went to the locker room late in the second period with an upper-body injury and the Carolina Hurricanes forward did not return for the third period in a 5-4, double-overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

He played four shifts in the second period, his last coming at 14:32. Carrier’s attempted clearing pass was caught at the blue line by Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, who passed to Mitch Marner for his second goal of the game.

It was the second time Carrier left the game.

He finished his fourth shift at 15:18 of the first period and, shortly after that, was shown on the ESPN broadcast hunched over on the bench, favoring his right arm. Near the end of that shift, Carrier hit Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon in the neutral zone, but he went into Lauzon with the left side of his body.

He logged 4:08 of ice time in the first.

Carrier, who plays left wing on the fourth line with center Mark Jankowski and right wing Eric Robinson, has four assists in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The 31-year-old got a good reception from the T-Mobile Arena crowd during team introductions prior to Game 3. Carrier played seven seasons with the Golden Knights (2017-24) and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2023.

Carrier has 136 points (69 goals, 67 assists) in 526 career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Golden Knights and Hurricanes. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 111 career postseason games.