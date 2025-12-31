Wilson scores twice for Capitals in win against Rangers

Forward named to Olympic roster for Canada; Fox gets goal, assist in return from injury for New York

Rangers at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Tom Wilson had two goals and an assist shortly after being named to Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and the Washington Capitals defeated the New York Rangers 6-3 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Wilson, a forward, and Capitals goalie Logan Thompson were two of 25 players named by Canada to its Olympic roster.

Justin Sourdif also scored twice, and Aliaksei Protas had a goal and an assist for Washington (21-14-5), which has won two of its past three games. Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves.

Adam Fox had a goal and an assist in his return from an upper-body injury, and Artemi Panarin had two assists for New York (19-18-5), which has lost four of five (1-3-1) entering the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Florida Panthers at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Jonathan Quick made 21 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 12:27 of the first period with a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle after a backhand pass across the slot from Ryan Leonard.

Vincent Trocheck tied it 1-1 at 19:20 on a deflection in front of Panarin’s point shot.

Wilson’s 20th goal of the season gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 7:33 of the second period. He received a pass from Connor McMichael and beat Quick from above the crease.

Sourdif extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:12 during a power play. Alex Ovechkin’s centering pass deflected off the skate of Rangers defensemen Will Borgen, and Sourdif backhanded the loose puck past Quick.

Fox, who hadn’t played since Nov. 29, cut it to 3-2 at 15:17, scoring on a one-timer from the center point during a power play.

Protas restored the two-goal lead at 13:34 of the third period when he redirected a pass from Rasmus Sandin from the slot to make it 4-2.

Wilson scored again at 16:37, getting to a loose puck and scoring with a wrist shot from between the circles. It was his 200th NHL goal.

Braden Schneider cut it to 5-3 at 18:16 with a wrist shot on the rush, but Sourdif scored into an empty net at 19:11 for the 6-3 final.

New York forwards Noah Laba (upper body) and Connor Sheary (lower body) each left the game in the second period.

