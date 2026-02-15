2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Switzerland, Czechia battle for quarterfinal bid

Switzerland vs. Czechia (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, CNBC, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS)

The game between Team Switzerland and Team Czechia at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday should determine which team finishes second in Group A and maintains a chance at the final automatic bid in to the quarterfinal. Both teams are 1-0-1-0 with three points through the first two games of the preliminary stage, with Switzerland beating France 4-0 on Thursday and Czechia beating France 6-3 on Friday. Team Switzerland will be without forward Kevin Fiala, who was stretchered off the ice in their 5-1 loss to Team Canada on Friday and ruled out for the rest of the Olympics. Team Czechia is led by David Pastrnak and Martin Necas, each of whom have a goal and an assist through the first two games.

Canada vs. France (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC)

Team Canada (2-0-0-0) is looking for a sweep of the preliminary round games and has the chance to do so with a win against France (0-0-2-0) at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday. Canada has already beaten Czechia, 5-0 on Thursday, and Switzerland, 5-1 on Friday, giving up only a single goal in two games as they clinched Group A. The Canadians got a bump against Switzerland when coach Jon Cooper opted to put Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini on a line, where they combined for three goals and eight points, something he could try again on Sunday. Team France is winless so far in the Olympics, with losses to Switzerland (4-0 on Thursday) and Czechia (6-3 on Friday), and will attempt what would both be a major upset and what would stand as its first game win at the Olympics since 1998 in Nagano.

Denmark vs. Latvia (1:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, CNBC, ICI Télé, CBC Gem)

Team Latvia is coming off a major upset, having won 4-3 against Team Germany on Saturday for its first game win at the Olympics since 2014. Latvia got two power-play goals from Boston Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis. “Today was more what we want to see,” Latvia forward Zemgus Girgensons said. “I still don't think it was our best." The win left Latvia and Germany tied at 1-0-1-0 in Group C, each with three points. Latvia will face Denmark (0-0-2-0) at Rho Arena on Sunday in the last game of the preliminary stage for both teams. Denmark gave the Americans an impressive effort in a 6-3 loss on Friday, and could have goalie Frederik Andersen in net against Latvia. Denmark got goals from Nick Olesen, Nicholas Jensen and Phillip Bruggisser on Saturday against the U.S.

USA vs. Germany (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC)

Team USA (2-0-0-0) survived a tough game against Team Denmark on Saturday, giving them wins in each of their first two games in the Olympics, with a plus-7 goal differential, second to Team Canada’s plus-9. They’ll next take on Germany at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday and can clinch Group C and a bye into the quarterfinals with anything other than a regulation loss to the Germans. Germany (1-0-1-0) is in a more difficult spot than anticipated heading into its game against the Americans, having lost to Latvia on Saturday. While tied in points, they have the harder matchup against the undefeated U.S. team. “We have to play our game, and we know what to expect,” Team Germany forward Leon Draisaitl said in German after the game. “We have to be patient for as long as possible. So, we’ll play our game (against the United States) and then see what happens.” Tim Stutzle has led the Germans with three goals in the first two games.