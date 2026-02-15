United States ready to take on Germany in preliminary round finale

MILAN -- It’s all right in front of Team USA when it comes to winning Group C at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

If they get one point against Team Germany on Sunday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC), they take the group and earn a bye into the quarterfinal round.

They could get it with a regulation win, an overtime win. Even an overtime loss.

It seems pretty simple. But when it comes to playing Leon Draisaitl of Germany, nothing is.

The Hart Trophy winner as the NHL most valuable player in 2019-20, and the leading goal-scorer in the League last season for the Edmonton Oilers, presents headaches for any opponent on any continent. He’s fifth in the NHL this season with 80 points (29 goals, 51 assists).

Add to that Moritz Seider, who leads all Detroit Red Wings defensemen with 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) and forward Tim Stutzle, who leads the Ottawa Senators with 61 points (28 goals, 33 assists) and you see how dangerous Germany is.

“They have some game-breakers on that side, we have a lot of respect for how good they are,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan said. “It will be a competitive game. This is what we expect.”