5 things learned from Day 4 of Olympics

MILAN – The men’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 continued Saturday with four games.

Team Latvia topped Team Germany, 4-3, Team Sweden defeated Team Slovakia, 5-3, Team Finland crushed Team Italy, 11-0, and Team USA topped Team Denmark, 6-3.

NHL.com is on site in Milan and will provide insights and observations each day.

Here are five things learned from Day 4 of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics:

Finland wants that wild card

Finland entered its game against Italy with no chance of winning Group B. However, they could still win the one wild-card spot into the quarterfinals with a strong goal differential and goals-scored number, which explains why they tried to score as many goals as possible against the host nation. Finland scored three times in the first period and finished with 11 goals, the most ever by a team in an Olympics with NHL players. That wild card would get them the No. 4 seed and two days off before playing again Wednesday. “It's all good teams like we've seen in the tournament, and you take your foot off the gas and it'll cost you,” forward Sebastian Aho said. “Just overall happy how we've trended upwards, the hunger we have. We obviously want to play the most meaningful games here, that's the goal."