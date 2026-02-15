Stutzle, Germany finding positives after stunning loss to Latvia

MILAN -- How can Team Germany beat Team USA if it can’t even win against Team Latvia?

Fair or not to the Germans, the question is probably being asked by fans, media and many others across the international hockey landscape after Latvia defeated Germany 4-3 on Saturday before the U.S. won 6-3 against Team Denmark.

In fact, Germany forwards JJ Peterka and Tim Stutzle were presented with that exact question in the context of that's what people outside their dressing room will be asking now, and neither of them even attempted to answer it.

They instead found the positives from their loss to Latvia.

"Well, I think for most parts today we dominated," Peterka said. "Yeah, maybe the puck wasn't bouncing our way. Nevertheless, we're not looking for excuses or anything, just have to be better tomorrow."

Germany plays the U.S. at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC) in the last game of the preliminary round for both.

The United States (2-0-0-0) is going for a perfect record in group play and an automatic bye into the quarterfinals. Germany (1-0-1-0) is trying to overcome a stunning loss with what would undoubtedly be an even more stunning win.

"I mean, we had a lot of chances," Stutzle said. "I think we were the better team today. Still, we've got a lot to clean up. Can't give them so many grade As."