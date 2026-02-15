U.S. sticks with Swayman, settles down to rally past Denmark

The U.S. should not have struggled with Denmark. The Americans were heavy favorites by everyone’s estimation, including the Danes’. Denmark didn’t even dress No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen, saving him for what was considered a more winnable game against Team Latvia on Sunday.

Sullivan started Swayman and dressed No. 1 goalie Connor Hellebuyck as the backup.

Denmark took a 1-0 lead 1:40 into the first period on a bad bounce. Swayman stopped a deflection by forward Nick Olesen. The rebound ricocheted off U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski, slipped underneath Swayman and trickled over the line.

Forward Matt Boldy tied it 1-1 at 3:35. Then Denmark took a 2-1 lead at 11:16 on another odd play. A left-handed shot, defenseman Nicholas Jensen held the puck just inside the red line along the boards to Swayman’s right. He fired the puck past the right leg of Boldy, and it flew all the way past Swayman’s right shoulder and into the net.

Swayman said he didn’t see the puck.

“It was a flash screen, and it was just the perfect height, right between the stands and board level,” he said. “I truly lost it. Definitely one I want back, but at the same time, at this level, you have stay even-keeled. It’s one shot at a time, and no matter how they go in, you’ve got to step up and stop the next one. Just really proud of this group for supporting me and getting the job done tonight.”

The boards are decorated for the Olympics in dark colors. They are especially dark in that area. Was that why Swayman lost it?

“Yeah, I’m colorblind, so it doesn’t matter to me,” he said with a laugh. “It’s something all of us goalies have to face, and we play in different arenas every night in the NHL, so this is just another one, and it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. You know what? Now we’ll talk about it, move on and get to Germany tomorrow.”