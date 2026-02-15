U.S. sticks with Swayman, settles down to rally past Denmark

MILAN -- In the end, Jeremy Swayman could laugh about it. The boys bailed him out.
The Team USA goalie allowed a goal from just inside the red line in the first period and another from the point with 2.6 seconds left in the second. But U.S. coach Mike Sullivan stuck with him, and so did his teammates.
The Americans rallied for a 6-3 win against Team Denmark at Santagiulia Arena on Saturday in the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, outshooting the Danes 47-21.
They will win Group C and clinch a bye into the quarterfinals if they earn at least one point against Team Germany on Sunday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, TSN, CBC).
“That’s so special, to feel the camaraderie of this group and know that the confidence didn’t waver,” Swayman said. “It didn’t waver myself, didn’t waver with anyone on the team, and that’s why this is such an elite group. I think it’s good to go through adversity. You don’t want to, but it’s good, and I think we did a really good job tonight.”