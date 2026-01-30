Zibanejad dreams of Olympic glory with Sweden during rebound season with Rangers 

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Mika Zibanejad described the scene inside his childhood home in Huddinge, Sweden nearly 20 years ago.
"We had two TVs on, kind of split watching the game," Zibanejad told NHL.com. "One was Finnish TV and the other was Swedish TV."
The New York Rangers center grew up a proud Swede in the municipality of Stockholm County, and on Feb. 26, 2006, he was 12 years old and all geared up to watch his country take on Finland in the gold medal game of the Turin Olympics.
He had his eyes on the set tuned into Swedish TV. But Zibanejad is half-Finnish too, his mother, Ritva, coming from Paltamo, Finland.
Hence the two TVs. Hence Zibanejad's apprehension, especially because, as he said, his father, Mehrdad, who is originally from Iran, was probably quietly leaning toward the Finnish side of his family.
"For me it was so split," Zibanejad said. "I guess it was a win-win for me to watch that game."
Maybe so, but Sweden winning 3-2, with Nicklas Lidstrom scoring the game-winning goal 10 seconds into the third period, Mats Sundin and Peter Forsberg assisting, and future Rangers' teammate Henrik Lundqvist in net, is how Zibanejad's own Olympic dream was born.
"That was probably the coolest experience I've had in terms of a hockey game live on TV," Zibanejad said.
Nearly 20 years later, Zibanejad's dream will become a reality, and he has a chance to create a similar moment and memory for boys and girls and hockey fans alike all across Sweden, and maybe some who are Swedish Finns like him.
Zibanejad will represent Sweden in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Sweden opens the tournament against Italy on Feb. 11 (3:10 p.m. ET; USA, CBC Gem). It plays Finland on Feb. 13. The Zibanejad family will not be divided this time.