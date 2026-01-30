Raymond emerging as star for Red Wings, hopes to do same for Team Sweden

DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond is about to play the most important hockey of his life, the kind of hockey that can push the emerging star to an even higher level.
The 23-year-old forward will play for the Detroit Red Wings against the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, SNP, SNO, SNE). The Avalanche (35-8-9) lead the NHL. The Red Wings (32-17-6) are two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.
A week later, he’ll leave for Italy to make his Olympic debut for Sweden in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
“I’m so caught up and focused on what we’re trying to do here, so you kind of forget about it,” he said. “And then you see stuff online, and people start talking about it, and you kind of get reminded, and you’re like, ‘All right. It’s going to be pretty sweet.’ I’m fired up.”
The tournament runs from Feb. 11-22. When Raymond returns, the Red Wings will try to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade. If they do, he’ll get his first taste of the NHL postseason.
His experience with Detroit should help him with Sweden, and his experience with Sweden should help him with Detroit.
“He’s very, very competitive,” Sweden coach Sam Hallam said. “Now, if you get to the NHL level, you are competitive. But he’s that last percentage -- ultra-competitive. So, I know losing games bothers him, and that the team has been playing for a playoff spot, it just pushes him to be even better, because he hates losing. Put that together with his maturity, he’s not out on the ice for himself. He plays the game to win as a team.”