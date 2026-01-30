Raymond emerging as star for Red Wings, hopes to do same for Team Sweden

Raymond still has room to grow. Example: He has such a good shot that Red Wings coach Todd McLellan urges him to shoot more often.

“I view ‘Razor’ as a 35-, 45-goal scorer, and that’s pushing him to get there,” McLellan said. “But without shooting the puck, he’s not going to get there. He’s not going to have the chance.”

When Raymond set his NHL career high of 31 goals in 2023-24, he had 163 shots on goal. His shooting percentage was an NHL career high of 19.0. The next season, he had 27 goals with a shooting percentage of 14.1. He set an NHL career high of 192 shots.

“You look at the top goal-scorers in this League, the magnitude of shots, that’s a key thing,” said Raymond, who has 111 shots on goal and a 16.2 shooting percentage this season. “You’re not going to be able to shoot at a 20-percent rate. To get to those high-scoring numbers, you’ve got to have a lot of shots. That’s something we talk about a lot and want to get more into my game.”

Raymond has a well-rounded game, though. At the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, he represented Sweden for the first time in a best-on-best tournament and had three assists in three games.

“He’s been a fantastic player individually since junior age, but at the same time, he is so good at adapting to a system,” said Hallam, who has coached him internationally three times and chats with him relatively often. “He follows the playbook. He does the right things. He plays like an older, [more] mature player than he actually is. You forget at times that he’s just a 23-year-old. He plays with so much ownership and responsibility.

“I think that was the main part. He came out on that stage against the best players in the world, and he was legit. You’re confident when you have ‘Ray’ on the ice, because he backchecks, he forechecks in the system, and then he has the skill to do his offensive things.”

Raymond was one of the first six players named to Sweden’s Olympic roster June 16, and he expects to play a leading role in Milan like he does in Detroit. But he’ll do whatever it takes.

“I think my game there is going to be similar to my game here, try to have an impact in my way,” he said. “I think when you go in a tournament like that with your national team, especially an Olympics, you’re kind of taking any role you’re given, and you run with it. You’re going to see a lot of players who are star-caliber offensive guys who are going to have to play a completely different role. I’m excited, like I said.”

The only goal is the gold medal.

And when Raymond returns, it’ll be a silver trophy.

NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report